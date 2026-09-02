The first official trailer for the new 'Harry Potter' series on HBO has been released. The 2-minute-37-second clip shows the arrival at Hogwarts, the trio, the Sorting Hat, and hints at the Philosopher's Stone plot. It will debut on December 25.

The gates of Hogwarts have finally reopened! The first official trailer for the much-awaited ‘Harry Potter’ series has finally been unveiled, bringing audiences back to a mesmerising new chapter of wizardry and dark arts.

Trailer Reveals First Look at Hogwarts and New Trio

The 2-minute-37-second-long trailer opens with the arrival of students at Hogwarts, with Professor McGonagall taking students inside the main hall. The clip cuts to first glimpses of Harry, Ron, and Hermione on the train to Hogwarts. The trailer also features the iconic house-allotting scene from the Sorting Ceremony.

Harry goes on to meet the Hogwarts staff, including Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, and Hagrid, while also attending his magical classes on herbology and potions. He also tries the high-flying sport of Quidditch. The trailer also explores the mystery of the Philosopher’s Stone, aka the Sorcerer’s Stone, putting the trio in front of the infamous mountain troll in the bathroom.

Official Synopsis and Cast Details

As per the official description for the season, “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.”

The show features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, among others.

Production Team and Release Date

Based on JK Rowling’s beloved books, the series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros Television. It will debut on December 25 on HBO. (ANI)