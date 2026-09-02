Sri Adhikari Brothers and Prasar Bharati are reviving the iconic crime thriller ‘Suraag’ as ‘Suraag 2.0’ for DD National. Sudesh Berry reprises his role as Inspector Bharat, joined by Sai Ketan Rao and Jigyasa Singh in the reboot.

One of Indian television’s celebrated combinations is coming together once again as Sri Adhikari Brothers and Prasar Bharati reunite to revive the iconic crime thriller ‘Suraag’ with ‘Suraag 2.0’. Doordarshan has released the first look of the show, which is slated to air soon on DD National. Originally aired on DD National, ‘Suraag’ became a landmark crime series, with Sudesh Berry playing the protagonist, Inspector Bharat. Known for its one-case-per-episode format and gripping investigations, the show went on to become a memorable part of Indian television history, as per the press release. Check out teaser https://www.instagram.com/reel/DcyMDfjjsOj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsi=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

A Nostalgic Reunion

‘Suraag 2.0’ marks a nostalgic yet exciting reunion between Sri Adhikari Brothers and Doordarshan, the platform that played a pivotal role in the production house’s early journey and its contribution to Indian television. The reboot is headlined by Sudesh Berry, Sai Ketan Rao and Jigyasa Singh. For Sri Adhikari Brothers, the revival is more than simply bringing back a popular title. It represents a return to its roots and a celebration of a legacy built alongside Doordarshan. The production house is a pioneer of Indian television, and its association with Doordarshan produced several memorable shows that became part of the country’s collective television memory.

Makers on the Revival

Commenting on the revival, Sri Adhikari Brothers MD Kailasnath Adhikari said in a statement, “Our reunion also comes at a time when audiences are increasingly rediscovering iconic Indian television shows, making Suraag 2.0 a perfect meeting point between nostalgia and contemporary entertainment. We are proud of our legendary association with Prasar Bharati and we shall always strive to bring the best entertainment to our audiences.”

Sharing his views, Director and Creator of the show Ravi Adhikari said, “Suraag 2.0 is not just a revival; it is our attempt to bring the spirit of the original to a new generation. We’re retaining what made Suraag special while giving it a contemporary storytelling language and treatment.”

With its return to DD National, ‘Suraag 2.0’ aims to blend the nostalgia associated with the original series with a contemporary storytelling approach, bringing the iconic television legacy to a new generation of viewers. (ANI)