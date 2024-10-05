Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi opens up on casting couch experience; Read on

Popular actress Asha Negi has been in the industry for over 14 years. However, there was a time when Asha had to struggle to get work. Talking about her struggling days, Asha revealed that she was a victim of casting couch during those days. That person asked her to compromise in exchange for work.

Asha Negi had to face casting couch at a young age

Recalling her casting couch experience, Asha said, 'When this incident happened with me, I was barely 20 years old. At that time, there used to be coordinators who used to help us get work. In connection with work, I met a coordinator. At that time he had called me to meet alone. I was very happy to meet him. Then we started talking about television. He was almost trying to brainwash me that this is what happens and this is how you will grow.

He told me that all the big TV actors have done this. You too will have to do all this to become a heroine. Although, he didn't say anything so openly, but I understood his intentions. After this I refused him and said that at that time I felt that if such things happen here, then I am not interested in this career. Then he left as if from there, I called my friends and told them everything, then my friend said that all this happens. My initial experience was quite bad like this.'

This is how Asha Negi got her real identity

Asha Negi is a popular TV actress. Asha Negi was born on 23 August 1988 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. After completing her schooling from there, she thought of making a career in acting. After this, after working hard, Asha got work in some advertisements. Then in the year 2010, she auditioned for Star Plus's TV show 'Sapno Se Bhare Naina'. This was her debut serial. After this she played a negative role in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and then in 2011 she was offered Zee TV's 'Pavitra Rishta'. Her work was highly appreciated in this. At the same time, she got her real identity from this show. After this she did many TV shows. She also gave a tremendous performance in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Along with this, she has also worked in many web series like 'Baarish', etc. Asha was last seen in 'Honeymoon Photographer'. It was released on Jio Cinema on 27 September.

