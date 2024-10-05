Alia Bhatt promotes 'Jigra' at DJ Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru - WATCH

Alia Bhatt attended DJ Alan Walker’s concert in Bengaluru, delighting fans with her surprise appearance on stage. She's also gearing up for her upcoming film Jigra, set to release on October 11, while preparing for her next collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Love & War

Alia Bhatt attended DJ Alan Walker’s concert in Bengaluru, where videos and photos of her greeting the audience surfaced online. In one of the clips, she was seen appearing on stage amidst loud cheers, stating, “Namaskara Bengaluru, surprise, surprise,” while her song Chal Kudiye played in the background. She smiled, waved at the crowd, and seemed to enjoy the moment. In a photo, she posed with Alan Walker, and the two held each other for the shot.

A Stylish Appearance at the Event

For the event, Alia chose a blue off-shoulder bodycon dress paired with heels, while Alan Walker donned a grey hoodie, black pants, and a mask. In one photo, Alia stood beside Alan as he performed, and in another, she posed with fans for a picture.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Upcoming Film Jigra

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are teaming up for the first time in their upcoming movie Jigra, where they play siblings. They have been actively promoting the action-packed thriller in recent days. Recently, they shared a heartwarming reel on Instagram, featuring their latest song “Tenu Sang Rakhna,” in which they referred to each other as 'ghar' (home), reflecting their strong sibling connection.

Jigra Receives U/A Certification from CBFC

Ahead of its release on October 11, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted Jigra a U/A rating. The run time was also revealed to be 155 minutes, which means the film has a duration of 2 hours and 35 minutes. Alia Bhatt not only plays the lead role in the film but also co-produced the Vasan Bala directorial venture with Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt to Reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

After the success of their previous collaboration Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are set to reunite for a new venture titled Love & War. The film will co-star Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

