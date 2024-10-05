Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘I’m the sole reason for my death’: Andhra female techie jumps from PG in Bengaluru’s Whitefield

    A 25-year-old software engineer, Gautami from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, committed suicide by jumping from her PG in Whitefield, Bengaluru, leaving a note stating, "I am the reason for my death." The exact cause of her actions is unclear, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    In a tragic incident on Thursday evening, a 25-year-old software engineer named Gautami from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, took her own life by jumping from the fifth floor of her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Prashant Layout, Whitefield, Bengaluru. Authorities report that she left behind a heart-wrenching note stating, "I am the reason for my death."

    Gautami, a BE graduate, had been working in a software company in Whitefield for the past two years. Her parents reside in Andhra Pradesh, and she had been living in the PG facility in Prashant Layout during her time in Bengaluru.

    On the day of the incident, Gautami ascended to the fifth floor of the building and tragically jumped from the balcony, suffering severe injuries that led to her death due to significant bleeding.

    Upon hearing the news, the Whitefield police promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. Following the incident, Gautami's body was transported to the hospital. A death certificate was discovered in her PG room, which read, "My death is my cause, don't do a postmortem on my dead body."

    The precise reasons behind Gautami's suicide remain unclear. A postmortem was conducted on Friday, after which her body was returned to her family. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death at the Whitefield Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

