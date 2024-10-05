Aishwarya Rai says it's easy for Alia Bhatt in films because of Karan Johar's support

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming release, 'Jigra,' on October 11, co-produced by her and Karan Johar. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film highlights Alia's strong sibling bond with Vedang Raina. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai once praised Alia's acting while noting her advantage of consistent support from Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of her upcoming film "Jigra," which is set to premiere on October 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Alia in the lead role, and she has also co-produced it alongside Karan Johar. The frequent collaboration between Alia and Karan has reminded fans of a past comment by Aishwarya Rai, where she spoke about Karan Johar's consistent support for Alia.

Aishwarya mentioned that Alia receives "good opportunities and work" largely due to Karan's backing. She praised Alia for her acting abilities and acknowledged that the younger actress has demonstrated her talent through various films. Aishwarya also shared how she had told Alia that having Karan Johar's support from the beginning was advantageous. She pointed out that having such an established figure on her side would make it easier for Alia, as it provides comfort and guarantees consistent opportunities.

Aishwarya added that, despite the advantage of these opportunities, Alia has continued to deliver impressive performances, making the most of the resources and support available to her. The video clip of Aishwarya making these comments surfaced from when she was promoting her 2018 film "Fanney Khan," which also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

In "Jigra," Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina play siblings, and their chemistry has already been well-received by audiences. The trailer opens with Alia's character receiving a late-night call informing her that her brother, Ankur (played by Vedang Raina), has been arrested. Confused and worried, she asks whether he has done anything wrong and whether his blood tests would be clean. The scene then shifts to Ankur in a courtroom in a foreign country, unable to understand the language as he is taken into custody.

Determined to save her brother, Alia’s character sets out on a mission to rescue him. Despite her desperation, including attempts to harm herself in a bid to gain access to him, she is repeatedly denied the opportunity to see her brother. The trailer then intensifies as Alia takes daring steps to reach the country where her brother is imprisoned, involving herself in extreme stunts to evade guards and fight for his release. The scenes depict her relentless effort and willingness to do whatever it takes, even as she faces numerous obstacles, to save her brother from the harsh conditions in the jail.

