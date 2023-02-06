Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's film surpasses Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office on day 12

Yash Raj Films is making history by breaking box office records in India and worldwide. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is enjoying an extraordinary run at the box office and is unstoppable, having collected nearly Rs 800 crore at the international box office, with India's box office collection of Rs 481 crore and abroad collection of Rs 299 crore. The film is projected to gross more than Rs 900 crore worldwide in the coming days.

Pathaan worldwide box office collection

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, is running effectively in India and establishing a name for itself at the worldwide box office. The film does not appear to be coming to an end anytime soon. Pathaan has already reached the Rs 800-crore barrier at the global box office and is striving for the next milestone of Rs 900 crore.

By the conclusion of its second Sunday in India, the film had earned Rs 500 crore. The data were reported on Twitter by trade expert Ramesh Bala, who stated, "Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Pathaan clearing Rs 500 Crs gross in India and Rs 800 Crs internationally at the end of 2nd Sunday."

About Pathaan:

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. After Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, this is the fourth entry in the YRF espionage Universe. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham both play important parts in the film. Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia both play crucial parts in the film. Salman Khan also makes an explosive appearance in the flick.