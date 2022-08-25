Pathaan: John Abraham's first look is shared by his co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to social media to share the motion poster of Deepika Padukone, who portrays the film's leading woman. Today, he took to Instagram once more to share a motion poster of John Abraham

Fans have been overjoyed after the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The teaser has already generated a lot of interest. SRK recently took to social media to share the motion poster of Deepika Padukone, who portrays the film's leading woman. Today, he took to Instagram once more to share a motion poster of John Abraham, who plays a major part in the movie. The poster depicts the Force star in a rugged and gritty style that we're sure fans will like.

YRF also released the first look at John Abraham as the antagonist in Pathaan! The film's creators, directed by Siddharth Anand, have kept every revelation under wraps, surprising audiences and shattering the internet with first Shah Rukh Khan's appearance.

A peek of Deepika Padukone, and now by revealing John Abraham in a highly sleek avatar. Pathaan is riding high on excitement and anticipation, and YRF and Siddharth are working hard to keep the momentum going by presenting these important assets at regular intervals!

Siddharth says, “Every announcement of Pathaan is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle, in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of Pathaan to be a big talking point mainly because we, fortunately, have the content to create that buzz.”

About his decision to cast John as the villain, Siddharth says, “John Abraham is THE antagonist, THE villain of Pathaan. And I have always believed that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger, than the hero's. Only when the villain is massive can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”

The director says the first looks are teasing people into the world of Pathaan! He says, “The first looks of SRK, Deepika Padukone and now John truly represent the zone we want the audiences to view the film in. People have now just got a taste of the world of Pathaan. This truly is just the tip of the iceberg, and I can assure you that nothing can prepare you for the action spectacle coming your way.”

Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.