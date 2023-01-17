Pathaan: High Court orders YRF to make changes for the specially-abled people

Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. Because King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. 2023 will be a much-awaited gift for the ardent SRK fandom as his three big films will be releasing in theatres. But out of them all, it is undoubtedly Pathaan that has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika's on-screen chemistry to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and sizzling looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it was a well-deserved wait.

Fans also saw glimpses of action sequences and gritty storyline in both the hit songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the film. It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan and Bollywood queen Deepika to the screens after a few dud films in the past few years. Before the release of Pathaan in theatres, there is a new update for ardent fans and cinema lovers. Apparently, the Mumbai High Court on Monday, January 16, gave out a set of mandatory instructions to the makers of Pathaan for adding the subtitles, close captioning and audio description in Hindi for the highly-awaited actioner-thriller film Pathaan and submit it again to the CBFC for re-certification. This decision got taken so that even the visually impaired and deaf people can enjoy watching the SRK-Deepika starrer masala entertainer on the OTT platforms.

The report by Bar and Bench also mentioned that the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April 2023. The court observed that since it is too late for the said changes to get accommodated for the theatrical release, the producers can make the required changes by April, before the OTT release. The next date for the hearing of the case is April 6.

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction when it comes to Bollywood. He's a superstar in terms of his nuanced acting performances and popularity. Fans often express their love for the actor, hailed as the King of Bollywood and globally crowned King of Romance. After teasing fans globally, makers unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited actioner thriller, Pathaan a few days back on January 10. Indeed, Shah Rukh has won the hearts of his global fans again with his powerful performance in the Pathaan trailer. Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF Films. The film hits the theatres on January 25, 2023.