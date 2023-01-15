Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan trailer played at Burj Khalifa, superstar celebrates special moment with fans

It is an exciting moment for die-hard King Khan fans as the explosive trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan got played at Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The global superstar celebrated this moment with his fans.

Currently, the excitement level of fans and audiences is at an all-time high. Because King Khan is making his comeback to celluloid screens after four years. 2023 will be a much-awaited gift for the ardent SRK fandom as his three big films will be releasing in theatres. But out of them all, it is undoubtedly Pathaan that has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans to a maximum extent. From SRK and Deepika's on-screen chemistry to Shah Rukh and Deepika's smoking hot and sizzling looks in the film, everything about the film looks like it was a well-deserved wait.

Fans also saw glimpses of action sequences and gritty storyline in both the hit songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the film. It has made us believe that this film will be a global blockbuster that will mark the smashing comeback of King Khan and Bollywood queen Deepika to the screens after a few dud films in the past few years.

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction when it comes to Bollywood. He's a superstar in terms of his nuanced acting performances and popularity. Fans often express their love for the actor, hailed as the King of Bollywood and globally crowned King of Romance. After teasing fans globally, makers unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited actioner thriller, Pathaan a few days back on January 10. Indeed, Shah Rukh has won the hearts of his global fans again with his powerful performance in the Pathaan trailer. Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF Films. The film hits the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Recently, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan trailer was played on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 14, Saturday. The exciting moment got attended by leading man SRK himself, who charmed the die-hard fans at the venue with his charismatic presence. The Bollywood superstar celebrated the exciting affair with his fans as the Pathaan trailer got played on Burj Khalifa. He also shook his legs with the other performers and fans for the 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song from the film at the venue.

The Baadshah of Bollywood looked handsome and suave as ever in his all-black look at the event. It consisted of a leather jacket paired with a matching t-shirt and trousers, for the Pathaan trailer screening event which was held at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh Khan completed his look with a pair of beige shoes, statement goggles, and a necklace. The celebrated star's pictures and videos from the event have set social media on fire.

