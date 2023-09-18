Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding: Families to play cricket before flying off to Udaipur for festivities

    Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are set to wed in Udaipur, with pre-wedding cricket match festivities planned, highlighting their shared love for the sport. The 'Divine Promises' themed wedding will take place on September 24, with a Choora ceremony on the 23rd, starting at Taj Lake Palace and concluding at The Leela Palace

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are all set to embark on their journey as a married couple in the enchanting city of Udaipur, and their devoted fans are eagerly anticipating the festivities. The internet has been buzzing with excitement, fueled by rumors and speculations about various aspects of their upcoming wedding, including ceremony details, the guest list, venue choices, and more. Just recently, Raghav Chadha was spotted at the airport, personally welcoming his soon-to-be-wife Parineeti. The actress was seen sporting a cap proudly displaying the initial 'R' for Raghav. Adding to the excitement, it has been reported that both the Chopra and Chadha families are preparing for a friendly cricket match before they all head to Udaipur for the grand wedding celebration.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Parineeti, Raghav, and their respective families are presently in Delhi, engrossed in pre-wedding rituals such as ardaas (a Sikh prayer) and kirtan (devotional singing). To infuse an element of fun into these joyous celebrations, the Chopra and Chadha clans have decided to organize a cricket match. According to a source close to the event, "There are a lot of fun activities planned for the guests, and one of them is a cricket match. So, it will be really exciting as it will be a Chopras versus Chadhas cricket match. Their friends are also going to join in the fun activity." Following the cricket match, the families will make their way to Udaipur, where the pre-wedding festivities are scheduled for September 23, culminating in the much-anticipated wedding ceremony on September 24.

    The love of cricket is no secret between Raghav and Parineeti. In the past, they have been spotted together at various cricket matches, including an IPL match in Mohali and the India versus Australia World Test Championship final in London.

    As for the wedding itself, according to a report from India Today, the theme chosen by the couple is 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' On September 23, before the grand ceremony on the 24th, Parineeti's Choora ceremony will take place. The Baraat, a traditional Indian wedding procession, will commence at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, making its way to The Leela Palace, where the main ceremony will be held.

