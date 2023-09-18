Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Former Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare trolled for unveiling idol In police uniform

Shiv can be seen taking off a huge crimson drape that has been covering the Ganesh idol in a video that has since become viral on Instagram.

Shiv Thakare, a former Bigg Boss 16 finalist, has come under fire for revealing a Ganesh idol wearing a police uniform on Ganesh Chaturthi in 2023. The Ganpati idol wearing police gear infuriated online commenters. Shiv can be seen taking off a huge crimson drape that has been covering the Ganesh statue in a video that has since gone popular on Instagram. As soon as the video was posted on the social media site, users started criticising it. Someone commented, "Shouldn't make fun of the God," adding, "Bhagwan ka mazaak nahin karna chahiye." Another one commented, “Bhagwan ko in logon ne joker bana rakha hai (They have made the God a joker)." A third user said, “I don’t like this, This is not right… please leave the Bhagwaan Ji in his real Divine Form!!!"

Shiv Thakare just celebrated his 34th birthday. The former Bigg Boss 16 competitor organised a party to celebrate his special day with his close pals Nyra Banerji, Karanvir Bohra, Arjit Taneja, Mr. Faisu, Sajid Khan, and others. Through a carousel on Instagram, Shiv gave followers a taste into his birthday celebration.Shiv was also given an early birthday present by his friends and other contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv treated his Khatron Ke Khiladi rivals Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, and Anjali Anand to a lovely dinner affair at a restaurant in Mumbai as a kind gesture.

Popular contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 this year include Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has a thrilling jungle theme that tests participants' physical and mental stamina to the maximum. Only the fittest and bravest contenders survive the difficult trials.

