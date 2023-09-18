'Kumari Srimathi' Release Date: Nithya Menen starrer comedy drama to release on this DATE

Kumari Srimathi' produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjayanthi Entertainments, the series is directed by Gomtesh Upadhye and stars Nithya Menen along with Nirupam Paritala, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameswari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles

Prime Video has announced the release date of its upcoming hilarious comedy drama series 'Kumari Srimathi' on September 28. This seven-episode series features a talented cast including Nithya Menen, Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan, each playing pivotal roles. The story unfolds in a quaint village in East Godavari, ingeniously weaving together the trials and tribulations of a 30-year-old woman, portrayed by Menen, who dares to challenge stereotypes in a small, tradition-bound town.

This series is produced by Early Monsoon Tales under the banner of Vyjanyanthi Entertainments and is directed by Gomtesh Upadhye. 'Kumari Srimathi' will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series will be available in Telugu, with dubbing options in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, commented "At Prime Video, we are committed to delivering high-quality and compelling content spanning various genres and languages for our valued customers. Kumari Srimathi tells a heart warming story built upon a universally relatable theme—the journey of a determined woman forging her own path. With an ensemble cast of outstanding talent, the series is an excellent choice for family viewing. We have every confidence that audiences, not only in India but across 240 countries and territories worldwide, will relish this series from the comfort of their homes.”

“Srimathi’s journey is a celebration of determination, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of family. With a fresh and unconventional plot, Kumari Srimathi explores the intricacies of the domestic households, breaking the norms of society, and nurturing personal aspirations, all while taking the audience on an emotional and entertaining roller coaster. Firmly rooted in culture with strong familial bonds at the forefront, we are confident that the viewers will find relatability in the characters and the hilarity and enjoy the show as much as we did while filming it. We are thrilled to bring the unique and empowering story to audiences worldwide exclusively on Prime Video,” says producer Swapna Dutt.