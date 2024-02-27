Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oscars 2024: Nicolas Cage to Al Pacino to Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey and more; meet presenters here

    The first set of Oscars presenters for 2024 has been confirmed, including Zendaya, Al Pacino, and Nicolas Cage. The 96th Academy Awards will be livestreamed on March 10.

    The Academy released the first batch of Oscar presenters. The 96th Academy Awards will be livestreamed on March 10. The first round of presenters, revealed on February 27, includes Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Oscar winners Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino.

    The initial batch of Oscar presenters also includes Mahershala Ali, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, and Michelle Yeoh. Additional presenters will be announced in the coming days.

    Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars after three years. The 96th Academy Awards are executive produced by Raj Kapoor (who also acts as showrunner), Molly McNearney, and Katy Mullan.

    The nominees for the Oscars 2024 were revealed on January 23 (IST). Christopher Nolan's acclaimed film 'Oppenheimer' topped the nominees list, receiving 13 nods. Nisha Pahuja's 'To Kill a Tiger' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars.

    The 96th Academy Awards will be placed on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and broadcast live on ABC at the new hour of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT in more than 200 territories worldwide. Alternatively, Indian audiences may see the Academy Awards live on Disney+ Hotstar. The event is slated to begin at 4 a.m. (IST) with the red carpet, followed by the main event.

