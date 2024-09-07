Video: Alia Bhatt shows off her down-to-earth attitude during ‘Jigra’ promotions; watch here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 10:25 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt is preparing for and looking forward to her next film, Jigra, which will be released in theatres on October 11. While attending a movie promotion event, she recently had a touching meeting with a senior fan whom she appeared to know from the past. Alia's face brightened up when she saw him, resulting in a really touching combination of past and current interactions.

    A viral video shows Alia Bhatt having a quick, pleasant conversation with an elderly guy, expressing her desire to reunite soon before departing. Viewers commended the actress for her humble and down-to-earth demeanour.

    One individual admired Alia Bhatt's modesty despite her star position. Another person praised her wonderful attractiveness. A third observer recalled a heartwarming incident in which a man who did not request a photo but showed respect for women gained her backing.

    According to online talk, the unnamed guy might be Tajinder Singh Teji, Riteish Deshmukh's and Genelia D'Souza's bodyguard, although this has not been confirmed. Furthermore, social media was flooded with comments on how Alia Bhatt's haircut reminded people of her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. Fans noticed the resemblance, with one fan exclaiming, "She looks just like Neetu Kapoor!" and another adding, "Alia's hairstyle is eerily similar to Neetu's - it's so endearing!"

    Jigraa, starring Vedang Raina, marks his comeback to the big screen following The Archies on Netflix. The film, written and directed by Vasan Bala, is a collaboration between Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Production.

