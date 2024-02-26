Entertainment

Did Ajay Devgn charge Rs 4.35 crore per minute for 'RRR'?

Ajay Devgn 'RRR' fee

Ajay Devgn's fee for his cameo in SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' is currently going viral.

Guest appearance.

Although Jr NTR and Ram Charan starred in the film, Ajay Devgn made a fascinating guest appearance. 

Ajay Devgn 'RRR' role

The actor played Alluri Venkatarama Raju, Ram Charan's onscreen brother, and his role is regarded as one of the most remarkable cameos of recent years.

Ajay Devgn 'RRR' fee

According to a post by GetsCinema on X, it is believed that Ajay Devgn charged Rs 35 crore for the role. 

Ajay Devgn 'RRR' fee

“#AjayDevgn Gets a Remuneration of Rs 35 Crores For 8 Mins Role in #RRR,” they posted. 

'RRR' box office records

'RRR' broke box office records worldwide and the film captivated viewers all over the world and won an Oscar as well. 

