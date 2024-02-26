Did Ajay Devgn charge Rs 4.35 crore per minute for 'RRR'?

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's fee for his cameo in SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' is currently going viral.
Although Jr NTR and Ram Charan starred in the film, Ajay Devgn made a fascinating guest appearance.
The actor played Alluri Venkatarama Raju, Ram Charan's onscreen brother, and his role is regarded as one of the most remarkable cameos of recent years.
According to a post by GetsCinema on X, it is believed that Ajay Devgn charged Rs 35 crore for the role.
“#AjayDevgn Gets a Remuneration of Rs 35 Crores For 8 Mins Role in #RRR,” they posted.
'RRR' broke box office records worldwide and the film captivated viewers all over the world and won an Oscar as well.