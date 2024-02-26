'Amar Singh Chamkila': Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer to have OTT release on THIS date

The Imtiaz Ali-directed film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' will be released on April 12, 2024, and will be available exclusively digitally on the streaming service Netflix.

On Monday, the makers of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's biography 'Amar Singh Chamkila' took to their Instagram to share an update on the film's release date. The Imtiaz Ali-directed film will be released on April 12, 2024, and will be available exclusively digitally on the streaming service Netflix.

The filmmakers resorted to social media to unveil a motion poster announcing the release date of the film. In the scene, Diljit, who plays the title character, says, "Ek baat to pata hai mujhe ki log kya sunna chahte hain, unhe kis chiz me maja ata hai. Wo mai karsakta hun."

About 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

The film tells the unsung true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, Punjab's original rockstar of the masses and the biggest record-selling musician of his era, also known as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab. Amar Singh Chamkila's music was greatly influenced by Punjabi rural life, and his songs dealt with extramarital relationships, coming of age, drinking, drug usage, and Punjabi men's fiery tempers.