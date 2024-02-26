Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Amar Singh Chamkila': Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer to have OTT release on THIS date

    The Imtiaz Ali-directed film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' will be released on April 12, 2024, and will be available exclusively digitally on the streaming service Netflix. 

    'Amar Singh Chamkila': Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer to have OTT release on THIS date RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    On Monday, the makers of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's biography 'Amar Singh Chamkila' took to their Instagram to share an update on the film's release date. The Imtiaz Ali-directed film will be released on April 12, 2024, and will be available exclusively digitally on the streaming service Netflix. 

    The post

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    The filmmakers resorted to social media to unveil a motion poster announcing the release date of the film. In the scene, Diljit, who plays the title character, says, "Ek baat to pata hai mujhe ki log kya sunna chahte hain, unhe kis chiz me maja ata hai. Wo mai karsakta hun."

    Also read: Nayanthara shares heartwarming picture with husband Vignesh Shivan from their Singapore trip

    About 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

    The film tells the unsung true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, Punjab's original rockstar of the masses and the biggest record-selling musician of his era, also known as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab. Amar Singh Chamkila's music was greatly influenced by Punjabi rural life, and his songs dealt with extramarital relationships, coming of age, drinking, drug usage, and Punjabi men's fiery tempers.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nayanthara shares heartwarming picture with husband Vignesh Shivan from their Singapore trip NIR

    Nayanthara shares heartwarming picture with husband Vignesh Shivan from their Singapore trip

    Malayalam survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys' flies high on first Sunday; Check box office report anr

    Malayalam survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys' flies high on first Sunday; Check box office report

    Ronit Roy talks about Swiggy delivery guy's reckless driving on wrong side of road; here's what he said RBA

    Ronit Roy talks about Swiggy delivery guy's reckless driving on wrong side of road; here's what he said

    Shah Rukh Khan has the cutest reply to John Cena singing his song 'Bholi Si Surat', says 'Love you' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan has the cutest reply to John Cena singing his song 'Bholi Si Surat', says 'Love you'

    Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding VIRAL video: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's dance to dhol beats-WATCH RBA

    Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding video: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's dance to dhol beats-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    India 17th home series win Rohit Sharma becomes 1st captain to triumph in England's Bazball era snt

    India's 17th home series win: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st captain to triumph in England's Bazball era

    Veer Savarkar death anniversary: Top quotes of freedom fighter anr

    Veer Savarkar death anniversary: Top quotes of freedom fighter

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Gill, Jurel lead India to 5-wicket win over England in Ranchi, clinch series 3-1 osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Gill, Jurel lead India to 5-wicket win over England in Ranchi, clinch series 3-1

    Rent for New York tiniest apartment with no kitchen bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH) gcw

    Rent for New York's 'tiniest' apartment with no kitchen, bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH)

    cricket UP's Sameer Rizvi slams triple ton in clash against Saurashtra; CSK fans rejoice batter finding form osf

    UP's Sameer Rizvi slams triple ton in clash against Saurashtra; CSK fans rejoice batter finding form

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon