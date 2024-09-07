GADGET

7 top gaming smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India

Image credits: Official website

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The handset is equipped with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It comes with a 4500 mAh battery, fast charging capabilities. Price: Rs 35,397.

Image credits: @yabhishekhd | Twitter

2. Honor 200 Pro

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch display. The smartphone runs on Android v14. Price: Rs 49,999.

Image credits: @heyitsyogesh Twitter

3. iQOO Z9s Pro

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. It features a 5500 mAh battery. Price: Rs 24,999.

Image credits: iQOO India Twitter

4. Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The device features a 6.7-inch display. It is equipped with a triple primary camera setup, consisting of 50 MP, 13 MP, and 10 MP sensors. Price: 29,445.

Image credits: Motorola Website

5. OnePlus 12R

The phone features a 6.78-inch display. It is powered by a 5500 mAh battery, supports Super VOOC charging. Price: Rs 39,999.

Image credits: OnePlus India Website

6. OnePlus Nord CE 4

The phone is powered by a 5500 mAh battery, supports Super VOOC charging, and includes a USB Type-C port. It features a 6.7-inch display. Price: Rs 24990.

Image credits: OnePlus Website

7. Realme GT 6

The phone features a 6.78-inch display. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 8s Gen3 octa-core processor clocked at 3 GHz. Price: Rs 44999.

Image credits: Realme India Twitter
