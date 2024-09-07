7 top gaming smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India

GADGET
The handset is equipped with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It comes with a 4500 mAh battery, fast charging capabilities. Price: Rs 35,397.
The smartphone features a 6.78-inch display. The smartphone runs on Android v14. Price: Rs 49,999.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. It features a 5500 mAh battery. Price: Rs 24,999.
The device features a 6.7-inch display. It is equipped with a triple primary camera setup, consisting of 50 MP, 13 MP, and 10 MP sensors. Price: 29,445.
The phone features a 6.78-inch display. It is powered by a 5500 mAh battery, supports Super VOOC charging. Price: Rs 39,999.
The phone is powered by a 5500 mAh battery, supports Super VOOC charging, and includes a USB Type-C port. It features a 6.7-inch display. Price: Rs 24990.
The phone features a 6.78-inch display. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 8s Gen3 octa-core processor clocked at 3 GHz. Price: Rs 44999.