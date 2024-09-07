Lifestyle

Vada Pav to Pani Puri-Here are 7 popular street foods in Mumbai

India is known for its variety and tasty street food options. Some places are particularly famous for their street cuisine.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pav Bhaji

A buttery vegetable mash served with soft bread.

Image credits: pinterest

Vada Pav

Mumbai’s iconic spicy potato fritter in a bun.

Image credits: pinterest

Bhel Puri

A crunchy mix of puffed rice, sev, and tangy chutneys.

Image credits: pinterest

Sev Puri

A tangy and crispy chaat topped with sev and chutneys.

Image credits: pinterest

Pani Puri

Hollow puris filled with spiced water and tamarind chutney.

Image credits: pinterest

Bombay Sandwich

Bombay sandwich uses sliced veggies like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with spicy green chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Kebabs

Spicy and succulent meat skewers, especially from Mohammed Ali Road.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One