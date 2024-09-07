Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Josh Inglis century powers Australia to 70 run T20I win against Scotland

    Australia secured a dominant victory against Scotland in the second T20 international, winning by 70 runs to clinch the series. Josh Inglis was the star of the show, smashing a brilliant century to power Australia to a formidable total.

    cricket Josh Inglis smashes century as Australia beat Scotland in second T20I scr
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    Australia clinched the T20I series against Scotland with a resounding 70-run victory in the second match at the Edinburgh, Grange Cricket Club. Batting first after losing the toss, Australia posted a formidable total of 196 runs, powered by a magnificent century from Josh Inglis (103 off 49 balls). Bradley Wheal was the pick of the Scottish bowlers, claiming three wickets.

    Also read: Duleep Trophy 2024: Parag, Rahul at the crease as India A Fights for Lead against India B

    In reply, Scotland could only manage 126 runs in 16.4 overs. Brendan McMullen top-scored for hosts with 59 runs, while opener George Munsey was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 19. Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking four wickets to dismantle the Scottish batting lineup. With this win, Australia has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

    Earlier, Australia's innings got off to a shaky start as they lost Travis Head (0) early. Head was dismissed by Wheal off the very first ball of the innings. Jake Fraser-McGurk (16) followed soon after, leaving Australia reeling at 23/2. However, Inglis then combined with Cameron Green (36) to steady the ship and put Australia in a commanding position. The duo added 92 runs for the third wicket before Green was dismissed in the 12th over.

    Inglis continued his onslaught, adding another 64 runs with Marcus Stoinis (20) for the fourth wicket. He was eventually dismissed in the 19th over after a blistering knock that included seven sixes and four fours. Stoinis and Tim David (17) remained unbeaten at the end of the innings.

    Also read: Rahul Dravid returns to Rajasthan Royals as head coach (Watch)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    This is Naya Kashmir United Imports Srinagar's Bijbehara Premier League win sparks viral celebration watch snt

    'This is Naya Kashmir': United Imports Srinagar's Bijbehara Premier League win sparks viral celebration| WATCH

    cricket India A Battles for Lead Against India B in Duleep Trophy scr

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Parag, Rahul at the crease as India A Fights for Lead against India B

    cricket Afghanistan fast bowler Naveed Zadran ruled out of Test against New Zealand due to injury scr

    Afghanistan fast bowler Naveed Zadran ruled out of Test against New Zealand due to injury

    cricket Rishab Pant reveals contrasting coaching mentality of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid scr

    Rishab Pant reveals contrasting coaching mentality of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid

    cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Singapore dismiss Mongolia for just 10, the lowest total in Men's T20Is scr

    ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Singapore dismiss Mongolia for just 10, the lowest total in Men's T20Is

    Recent Stories

    Vada Pav to Pani Puri-Here are 7 popular street foods in Mumbai RBA EAI

    Vada Pav to Pani Puri-Here are 7 popular street foods in Mumbai

    7 top gaming smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India gcw

    7 top gaming smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India

    cricket Rahul Dravid Returns to Rajasthan Royals as Head Coach

    Rahul Dravid returns to Rajasthan Royals as head coach (Watch)

    Maharashtra BJP MLA Prashant Bamb criticized for 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' dance amid crop losses (WATCH) snt

    Maharashtra: BJP MLA Prashant Bamb criticized for 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' dance amid crop losses (WATCH)

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday anr

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon