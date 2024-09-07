Josh Inglis century powers Australia to 70 run T20I win against Scotland

Australia secured a dominant victory against Scotland in the second T20 international, winning by 70 runs to clinch the series. Josh Inglis was the star of the show, smashing a brilliant century to power Australia to a formidable total.

Australia clinched the T20I series against Scotland with a resounding 70-run victory in the second match at the Edinburgh, Grange Cricket Club. Batting first after losing the toss, Australia posted a formidable total of 196 runs, powered by a magnificent century from Josh Inglis (103 off 49 balls). Bradley Wheal was the pick of the Scottish bowlers, claiming three wickets.

In reply, Scotland could only manage 126 runs in 16.4 overs. Brendan McMullen top-scored for hosts with 59 runs, while opener George Munsey was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 19. Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking four wickets to dismantle the Scottish batting lineup. With this win, Australia has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, Australia's innings got off to a shaky start as they lost Travis Head (0) early. Head was dismissed by Wheal off the very first ball of the innings. Jake Fraser-McGurk (16) followed soon after, leaving Australia reeling at 23/2. However, Inglis then combined with Cameron Green (36) to steady the ship and put Australia in a commanding position. The duo added 92 runs for the third wicket before Green was dismissed in the 12th over.

Inglis continued his onslaught, adding another 64 runs with Marcus Stoinis (20) for the fourth wicket. He was eventually dismissed in the 19th over after a blistering knock that included seven sixes and four fours. Stoinis and Tim David (17) remained unbeaten at the end of the innings.

