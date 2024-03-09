Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    On Women's Day Ram Charan cooks special dish for mother Surekha, wife Upasana Kamineni-VIDEO

    RRR star Ram Charan is currently shooting his next film, Game Changer. He will also appear alongside Janhvi Kapoor in RC 16. Yesterday, he was seen cooking for Upasana Kamineni and shared a video of mouthwatering delicacies he specially prepared.

    Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, went to social media on Friday to post a sweet video of her husband's cooking abilities. On ladies's Day, the actor went into the kitchen to prepare a special meal for the two most significant ladies in his life: his mother, Surekha, and wife, Upasana. Ram Charan's gesture was recorded on camera and has since gone viral. Fans praise the actor.

    Upasana Kamineni took to Instagram and uploaded a video of Ram Charan preparing delicious dishes. He is shown preparing dosas and paneer tikkas. He is seen making dosas and paneer tikka. “Women’s Day Special @athammaskitchen @alwaysramcharan.” As soon as the video was shared, fans were seen reacting to it. One of them wrote, “So nice see them living life like Normal people enjoying Cooking.” Another wrote, “Such a cute thing to do for the women of the family..”

    Watch the video here:

    Ram Charan is presently shooting his next film, Game Changer. His on-screen chemistry with co-stars Kiara Advani and Anjali, combined with Thaman's mesmerising melodies, heightens the anticipation for this next cinematic spectacular.

    He will also be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in RC 16. An official tweet from the film’s team read, “#RC16 welcomes Birthday Girl #JanhviKapoor on-board! #Shivarajkumar is Playing a key role. #RamCharanRevolts In theatres 2025!.” The film will be reportedly directed by Sana Buchhi Babu, who rose to fame with the Telugu movie ‘Uppena’. And Oscar award winner AR Rahman is going to score music for the much-awaited movie.

    According to reports, the producers considered various candidates for the film's lead opposite Ram Charan before settling on Janhvi Kapoor.

    According to sources, Ram Charan will portray two characters in the film, while Janhvi Kapoor would represent the lady love of one of them. Mrunalini Thakur, best known for her role in "Sita Ramam," will also appear with another RRR star in the film.

    Officially, the producers have yet to reveal all of the characters.

