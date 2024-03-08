Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Being a woman is a blessing..', Rashmika Mandanna sends Women's Day wishes [PICTURE]

    Rashmika Mandanna captivates fans with her most recent picture.

    Being a woman is a blessing..', Rashmika Mandanna sends Women's Day wishes [PICTURE] ATG
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 5:56 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna, often hailed as the national crush, has once again captured the hearts of her fans with her latest Instagram post. The actress shared a delightful photo, showcasing her irresistible charm and leaving fans in awe. Clad in a cozy blue sweater, complemented by a pink woolen cap and black pajamas, Rashmika exuded undeniable cuteness. With her hands playfully covering her ears and a million-dollar smile, she radiated joy and warmth, instantly drawing admiration from her followers.

    Rashmika Mandanna's social media post

    Accompanying the charming photo was a heartfelt message from Rashmika, commemorating Women's Day. In her caption, she extended her warm wishes to all women, emphasizing the blessing of womanhood and urging everyone to cherish it. Her words resonated deeply with her fans, eliciting messages of appreciation and gratitude for her uplifting message.

    The response from fans was swift and overwhelmingly positive. Comments flooded in, with many affectionately referring to Rashmika as the "national crush" and showering her with love and adoration. Terms like "Crushmika" and "Cuteness Overloaded" filled the comments section, highlighting the affection and admiration she commands from her dedicated fan base.

    ALSO READ: Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS

    In addition to spreading love and positivity on Women's Day, Rashmika also shared an update on her professional endeavors. She revealed that she will soon be seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' alongside Allu Arjun. Rashmika expressed her excitement for the project and revealed that she had recently finished shooting a song for the film under the direction of Sukumar.

    Reflecting on her role in 'Pushpa 2', Rashmika emphasized the team's commitment to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. She acknowledged the high expectations set by the success of the first film and expressed her dedication to meeting and surpassing them. With the release of 'Pushpa 2' scheduled for August 15, 2024.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 6:33 PM IST
