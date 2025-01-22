Maharashtra: At least 12 dead as passengers get down on tracks, struck by another train near Jalgaon

At least 12 train passengers lost their lives after stepping onto the tracks due to a fire rumour and being struck by another train in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening, officials reported.

Earlier, reports claimed the death toll was 20. However, authorities have now confirmed that 12 bodies have been recovered from the accident spot. "12 bodies recovered from train accident spot in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district," Special IG of Police Dattatraya Karale was quoted in a PTI report.

The incident occurred between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora, over 400 km from Mumbai. The Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express had come to an unscheduled halt after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire around 5 pm, according to Central Railway officials, who did not confirm the casualty figures.

Some passengers alighted from the Pushpak Express and were struck by the Karnataka Express, which was traveling from Bengaluru to Delhi, said Central Railway’s chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila.

Visuals from the scene showed several bodies and severed body parts scattered across the tracks.

"Our preliminary information is that there were sparks inside one of the coaches of Pushpak Express due to either 'hot axle' or 'brake-binding' (jamming), and some passengers panicked. They pulled the chain, and some of them jumped down on the tracks. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing on the adjoining track," a senior railway official told news agency PTI.

An Accident Relief Train has been dispatched from Bhusaval to the site, and Central Railway is taking all necessary steps to provide medical assistance to the injured, according to an official statement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on X that both government and private hospitals in the area have been instructed to remain prepared to treat the injured passengers.

