The trailer for 'Om Ka Hari', a dramedy directed by Harish Vyas, has been released. The film stars Raghubir Yadav as a father who believes he is dying and travels to Varanasi, with his son, played by Anshuman Jha, joining him on the trip.

The trailer for the upcoming family dramedy ‘Om Ka Hari’ is out. Directed by Harish Vyas, the film stars Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav in the lead roles, with Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur also part of the cast. The story follows Hari Prasad, played by Raghubir Yadav, who starts believing that he has only a few days left to live after a medical incident. He decides to travel to Varanasi, hoping to spend what he thinks could be his final days there. His son Om, played by Anshuman Jha, is not ready to accept his father’s decision but ends up joining him on the journey.

The trailer shows their relationship as they argue, deal with old issues and try to understand each other. The father and son have very different views on life, and their constant disagreements form much of the film’s humour. At the same time, the journey gives them a chance to face feelings they have not been able to talk about.

Cast on the Film's Family Dynamic

Speaking about his character and his relationship with Om, Raghubir Yadav said, “A father and son can disagree about almost everything and still be deeply connected. Hari thinks he is going to Varanasi to prepare for death.”

Anshuman Jha, who plays Om, spoke about the bond between the two characters and said, “What makes Om Ka Hari special is that it doesn’t romanticise family. Sometimes the person you fight with the most is also the person you love the most.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha)

Soni Razdan, who also plays a key role in the film, added, “Om Ka Hari” is that rare film about a dysfunctional family that, despite all the chaos, conflicts and complications, somehow manages to hold itself together. Because sometimes, family doesn’t have to be perfect to work: it just has to be there.”

Production and Music Highlights

'Om Ka Hari' also marks the third collaboration between Vyas and Jha after 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' and 'Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele'. Jha and Yadav play the central characters in the film.

The film will also feature music by late playback singer Asha Bhosle, Amit Kumar and Paresh Pahuja, among others. Bhosle's last recorded film song, "Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan," will be part of the film and is set to release on September 8, coinciding with her birth anniversary.

Festival Acclaim and Release Date

'Om Ka Hari' has already been screened at several film festivals. The film had its world premiere at Stuttgart in 2025 and was later screened at IFFM Melbourne and CSAFF. Its Indian premiere took place at the Closing Gala of the Red Lorry Film Festival.

Produced by First Ray Films, 'Om Ka Hari' will be released in cinemas on September 18 this year.