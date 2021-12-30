Nusrat Jahan opens up on her love story with Yash Dasgupta, check out

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has been one of the biggest newsmakers of 2021. She had issued a statement in June 2021 where she had said that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was invalid in India. Soon later, the actress gave birth to a boy named Yishaan and embraced parenthood with actor Yash Dasgupta. Nusrat, who hardly talks about her personal life, spoke about her love story with Yash. She revealed that she 'absconded' with him. A few days back, the actress posted a cute photo with her beau in themed attire. Of late, she has been inviting guests on her show named Ishq With Nusrat. Yash had come on the show and had asked her how she fell in love with him? Nusrat revealed that she ran away with him. Yash teased Nusrat and said, "You ran away? You mean, we ran through the streets holding hands?" Nusrat then said that she absconded with him, and that is one word. She absconded with him as it was her choice to fall in love, and the rest is history.

When Yash asked Nusrat to define love, she said that love is togetherness leading to happiness every day. It's not always hunky-dory. Love is very tough, but one has to deal with it every day, 'with a lot of love'.

On Nusrat's talkshow, Yash revealed how once he had been on a romantic drive with Nusrat but it had become a car chase. To talk about Nusrat's personal life, her marriage with Nikhil was considered as invalid as it was not registered under the Special Marriage Act. The duo had tied the knot in Turkey. For some time, Nusrat's bond with Yash was all based on speculation as nothing was confirmed. Things changed when the pair became parents to their child named Yishaan.

