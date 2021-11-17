Nusrat Jahan's destination wedding with Nikhil Jain was not legally valid; read on

Today, the Kolkata court passed the order because Nusrat Jahan is a Muslim and Nikhil Jain is a Hindu. Both did not get married under the Special Marriage Act; read more

A Kolkata court has announced that businessman Nikhil Jain and actress turned TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's wedding is invalid. The court said the legal marriage did not happen between the ex-couple because Nusrat Jahan by faith, is a Muslim and Nikhil Jain a Hindu, the court passed the order. Both Nikhil, Nusrat did not get married under the Special Marriage Act.

Therefore, the Kolkata court ordered that the alleged marriage held on June 19, 2019, at Bodrum, Turkey, between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid. Earlier this year, Nusrat had also shared that her wedding with Nikhil occurred according to Turkish Law and was not valid in India.

In her statement, the actress had alleged that her belongings, like jewellery and other assets, have been 'illegally held back'. She also claimed that her funds were abused from various accounts without her knowledge. After Nusrat's allegations, Nikhil also released a statement saying that mishandling her funds and jewellery as claimed are untrue.

Who is Nikhil Jain?

Actress Nusrat Jahan and Kolkata based businessperson Nikhil Jain got married in Turkey’s Bodrum at a private wedding function. Only close friends and family attended the wedding. Nikhil Jain was looking for a top model for his Gariahat bridal wear shop, and he met Nusrat to feature his designs. Nikhil was fascinated by Nusrat's aura, beauty and asked her for a date.

Currently, Nusrat is with BJP politician Yash and is it reported that she got married to him, who is also a Hindu. Yash is one of the handsome men in the Bengali Film industry. During the shooting of a Bengali film SOS Kolkata last year, Yash and Nusrat got closer. And earlier this year, Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy named Yishaan, and Yash's name was added as a father in the birth certificate.