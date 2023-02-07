Nora Fatehi yacht party pictures: Actress celebrates her 31st birthday in Dubai-see videos

Nora Fatehi had a great time celebrating her 31st birthday in Dubai with her friends. View photos and videos from the boat party!

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress, has recently shared photos from her birthday festivities in Dubai. The ocean and Dubai may be seen in the background of the footage. The actress was aboard a yacht with her closest companions. Nora and her pals were having a lovely time on the boat when they broke into an impromptu belly dance session.

Nora posted a video of herself dancing on the boat, and it seemed that she was thoroughly immersed at the moment. The actress was dressed in a flower-patterned top and pink, yellow, blue, and white skirt. Pictures and videos from her birthday celebration have already appeared on Instagram, and it appears the actress had a great time with her pals!

Her friends clapped for her as she nailed her skills. She captioned the video, "I attempted to pay attention, but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior." Fans and well-wishers admired her dance talents and expressed their appreciation in the comments area.

Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a sleeveless cropped shirt with a plunging sweetheart neckline. She showed off her stomach by wearing the top with a knee-length skirt with a flowing style. The top and skirt were both printed with a multicoloured flower pattern.

Nora accessorised with a Dolce and Gabbana choker necklace, ear studs, sunglasses, and a pink purse. She paired her attire with yellow shoes and looked stunning on her birthday.

Meanwhile, a few photos and videos show the actress's birthday cake and the bouquets she got. Nora clearly had a great day with her pals.

Earlier in the day, the actress shared another video of herself lounging on the beach. She donned a backless thigh-high cut lime-colored satin gown. She accessorised with silver hoops and walked barefoot while smiling for the camera. Nora kept her wavy hair down and wore little make-up. She may be seen flaunting her curves in the video.



