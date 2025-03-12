WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' with Kartik Aaryan at IIFA; video goes VIRAL

Read Full Article

Bollywood fans are always eager to see fresh on-screen pairings, and Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan's recent performance at IIFA 2025 has heightened that excitement. Although the two actors have never collaborated on a film, their dynamic dance performance captivated the audience. A clip of them dancing to Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 went viral, particularly as viewers noticed Katrina recreating Akshay Kumar’s iconic steps from the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

Recently, another video featuring Kartik and Katrina surfaced online, drawing even more attention. In this latest clip, the duo performs to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a track from Sooryavanshi (2021), which originally starred Katrina alongside Akshay Kumar. This song itself was a remake of the 1994 hit from Mohra, featuring Akshay and Raveena Tandon. On stage, Kartik and Katrina dazzled audiences with their coordinated moves, earning praise for their impressive chemistry.

Social media users responded enthusiastically to their performance. Some fans joked that Kartik must have been too excited to sleep after dancing with Katrina, while others expressed their desire to see the two actors in a film together. However, not all reactions were positive, with some viewers comparing Kartik’s performance to Akshay’s. A few remarked that Kartik’s efforts to imitate Akshay Kumar wouldn't be enough to match the veteran actor’s level, and some felt Kartik seemed intent on replacing Akshay in such iconic roles.

Despite the mixed opinions, the performance has certainly generated buzz. Many Bollywood fans are now hoping to see Katrina and Kartik team up for a film, especially given the impact of their on-stage presence at IIFA 2025. If the excitement continues to grow, filmmakers may soon take note of this promising pairing.

