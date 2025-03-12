How Rohit Sharma guided Team India to Champions Trophy 2025 triumph? REVEALED!

After winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma spoke about how guided the Men in Blue to title win. 

The Indian team won all 5 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 series held in Dubai and won the Champions Trophy for the 3rd time. It is noteworthy that it was shared with Sri Lanka once. In this series, the Indian team won the group matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand and went to the first semi-final. They defeated Australia in that match and reached the final.

In the final match held on the 9th, the New Zealand team was defeated by 4 wickets and won the ICC Champions Trophy for the 3rd time, creating a record. After this victory, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma gave an interview to a channel. Let's see what he said in it. 'We lost the toss in all 5 matches. But we didn't lose a single match. We won the Champions Trophy. It felt so happy'.


Finishing the tournament without losing in any game is a big challenge, but we achieved it. Its specialty was known only after becoming a champion. Everyone clearly understood their role and responsibilities and worked accordingly. There were a lot of emotions on the field. But Team India actedwith commitment to the game. The main objective of the team is to achieve victory. Clearly, they were ready to do anything to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Indian team plan in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah:

"Bumrah's absence from the team is a big loss for us. However, we have made alternative arrangements accordingly. His injury needs to be completely cured, because he is a fast bowler who has to play for many more years. When we were planning how to overcome this deficiency, it felt like having Mohammad Shami was a big strength for us. Shami has proven himself great in ICC matches. The two matches he played against the England team gave us confidence. Also, we have full faith in bowlers like Arshdeep and Harshit. We used the 20-25 days before the match to practice and observe the pitch conditions. It is because of acting according to this method that we were able to play well even without Bumrah."

After the 2015 World Cup semi-final defeat:  

"We have been discussing it in our team for a long time. We have reached the final stage many times, but we could not win. In the 2015 semi-final match against Australia, we made a lot of mistakes then. The same situation happened in the years 2016 and 2017 as well.  In the 2023 World Cup, we played well in the first nine matches, but lost in the final.

"I scored five centuries in the 2019 World Cup, but that record is not important when the team cannot win the cup. After that, we tried to change the team's thinking. We have been saying that everyone should aim only for victory. The reason for the success is that everyone came to a position to fully accept this new approach."

How should other teams see the Indian team?

Only one thing—they should never take us lightly. We can come back even after 5 wickets have fallen. Our team always has a fight on the field. We always play bravely, we want to show that we have the power to win from any situation. To that extent, we act as a collective team, with everyone knowing their role"

What about your future with the Indian team?

"I have not taken any decision at the moment. I don't want to say now whether I will play in the 2027 World Cup or not. Currently, my focus is on my game and spending time with the team. The most important thing for me is whether my teammates like me in the team."

