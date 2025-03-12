Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper relationship: Model confirms being in 'very romantic, happy' with Hollywood star

Read Full Article

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has spoken up about her private relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, calling it ' very romantic and joyful'. The duo, spotted together on several occasions, has prompted tremendous attention and suspicion about their connection. However, Hadid and Cooper have kept a quiet profile, preferring to keep information about their personal life secret.

In a recent Vogue interview, Hadid stated that she loves this new chapter and values the balance they have established together. She stressed the value of privacy and indicated a desire to concentrate on her job and personal fulfilment.

She shared, "Bradley has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that’s so nice to bring back into my life. She described her relationship with the A Star is Born actor as "very romantic and happy"

Gigi and Bradley met during a backyard birthday celebration for a mutual friend's child. The 29-year-old model expressed her desire to keep her romance secret, stating that "it's just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason."

She continued, explaining how she thinks "just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential." Gigi added, "And, then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserveand you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky."

Gigi said she admires Cooper "so much as a creative." "And I feel like he offers me so much: encouragement and, simply, belief. Encouragement from others you admire may boost your self-esteem significantly. What's the worst that might happen if I audition for this? "You jump and take the leap," she said.

Gigi Hadid, who co-parents her daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend and musician Zayn Malik, has revealed their relationship dynamics. She went on: "We help each other out and have each other's backs."

Gigi, who dated Zayn for six years until splitting up in 2021, added, "At the end of the day, we're not interested in telling everyone our entire narrative. What we're interested in is raising our kid together, with so much respect for each other, not only as co-parents, but for all we've gone through together."

According to reports, the two split up over an apparent family feud between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid. They welcomed their daughter, Khai Malik, in September 2020.

