Holi 2025: Essential tips to protect your hair, skin during this vibrant festival

Holi is just around the corner, and being one of the most vibrant festivals in India, it is celebrated with much fanfare by communities worldwide. The joy of getting drenched in hues of blue, pink and yellow shades is above all. However, there's no denying the fact that being in the sun for a long and playing Holi with organic and harsh chemical colours can have a detrimental impact on one’s hair and skin to a great extent.

These chemicals used in the colours can prove extremely dangerous and might cause rashes and acne breakouts by penetrating the top layers of your skin. As a result, if you are looking forward to the festival of colors but are concerned about the impact on your skin and hair, you must take care of your hair and skin before going out to play Holi.

Here's a list of easy tips that can come to your rescue for prepping up your skin and hair to enjoy Holi while minimizing the damage.

Pre- Holi Tips

Ice cubes: Apply Ice Cubes before applying anything and massage your face with them for about 10 minutes as ice cubes can close the open pores. Apply organic oil or sunscreen once this is done. Doing this will keep acne at bay.

Almond Oil: It is a rich source of vitamin E, provides nourishment to the skin, and acts as a protective layer between the skin and the colours. Therefore, applying almond oil on your entire body can prevent the colour from penetrating your skin.

Sunscreen: As you will be under constant exposure to the sun, your risk of tanning increases. To avoid tanning, one must apply waterproof sunscreen moisturizer as it can protect your skin to a great extent.

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil prevents the hair from getting dry and frizzy, which prevents damage. You should always wash your hair before Holi to maintain its overall health.

Post Holi skincare

Once you are done playing Holi, you need to give your skin and hair some TLC so that it can recover from any damage that has been caused to it. As you have already followed the pre-Holi skincare, the damage will be comparatively lesser than usual, but even so, you need to do some post-Holi skincare rituals.

How to remove Holi colour from your face - To remove any colour, the first step is to wash your face with a cleanser. It is important to remember to splash cold water instead of hot or lukewarm water as it makes it difficult to get rid of the colour. You can also use a foaming face wash as it will be better suited as it will help in getting the colour off. Apply it and lather for 30 seconds before you wash off your face.

The second step is to use a cotton ball dipped in coconut oil and apply it on your face and let it stay for 5 minutes and then again use a foaming face wash. Since your skin is bound to feel a bit dry after this, apply a moisturizing lotion.

Avoid using too much makeup

As your skin has been exposed to a lot of colours the entire day, hence, it is best to avoid wearing too much makeup as the chemicals that are present in your cosmetics can react with the colours further causing a skin reaction. Hence, one should avoid the use of heavy foundation and too much products on the same day and once the colour wears off from your skin you can go back to your makeup routine.

Consult a dermatologist in case the skin is reacting adversely

If you have very sensitive skin, then there are chances that your skin can react adversely, resulting in redness, irritation or breakouts. If this happens to you post Holi, it is best to consult a dermatologist rather than treat it alone at home.

Self-treatment without consultation can cause you more damage than good in the process and worsen your skin. Let the expert analyze your skin condition and suggest an appropriate treatment to control the situation.

-Dr. Shireen Furtado, Consultant- Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital

