THIS company pays the highest salary among Global companies

Business
A corporate tracker reported that Samsung was ranked first among South Korea's top companies in terms of the average salary of outside directors last year in 2024
According to CEO Score, Samsung Electronics paid an average of 183.3 million won, or US$126,000, to each outside director in 2024
The payment made by Samsung Electronics to outsider directors is the highest among the 247 companies surveyed out of South Korea's top 500 firms based on market cap
This figure of Samsung Electronics is down 9.8% compared to last year. Salary is calculated by dividing total salary by annual average number
SK Telecom Company was the 2nd company to pay an average salary of 156.8 million won. SK Hynix Inc paid 153.7 million won, SK Corp paid 152 million SK Square paid 146 million won
Last year, a total of 29 companies paid their outside directors an average annual salary of 100 million won or more. 26 of them were Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor, LG affiliates
Samsung Group was at the top in external director salary with 13 associates among the top 4 companies in South Korea
