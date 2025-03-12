Before Holi, CM Yogi gifts ₹1,890 crore subsidy to 1.86 crore families under Ujjwala Yojana

Read Full Article

On Wednesday, just before Holi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed Rs 1,890 crore subsidy for gas cylinder refills to 1.86 crore eligible families in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The Chief Minister formally launched the scheme at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Lucknow with the press of a button. Ministers in charge of all districts also joined the program via video conferencing.

Highlighting the transformation brought by the scheme, CM Yogi remarked, “While people once had to pay bribes for gas connections, today, 10 crore families across the country have received this facility free of cost. Additionally, free gas cylinders are being provided on Holi and Diwali.” He highlighted that Holi and Ramzan coincide this year, ensuring everyone benefits from this initiative.

In his address, the Chief Minister recalled that the Ujjwala Yojana was launched in 2016, benefiting 10 crore families nationwide, including nearly two crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. He reiterated the government's commitment to its 2021 election promise—ensuring free gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali if re-elected in 2022. He said, "Since then, the initiative has been implemented annually to help people celebrate their festivals easily. With Holi and Ramzan falling together this year, the scheme will bring joy to even more households. "

The Chief Minister recalled the past and said, "Earlier, people had to pay a bribe of Rs 25,000-30,000 for a gas connection, and even during festivals, cylinders were often unavailable." He mentioned that the Ujjwala Yojana was launched to protect underprivileged females from smoke-related health hazards, ensuring that the benefits reach everyone without discrimination.

He highlighted his government's commitment to food security and said, "80,000 ration dealers in Uttar Pradesh are distributing free rations to 15 crore people through 3.6 crore ration cards. Since 2017, e-POS machines have brought transparency to the ration distribution system, effectively curbing black marketing. For the past five years, including the COVID-19 crisis, free rations have been provided every month to 80 crore people nationwide, including 15 crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh."

Reiterating his government's commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged, farmers, and daughters, CM Yogi said that 22 lakh daughters in the state have received financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each for education, while 4 lakh daughters have been married under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

He mentioned that starting April 2025, marriage assistance for daughters will be increased to Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, after the board examination results, meritorious girls will be provided with scooties, and working women will receive residential facilities under the Ahilyabai Holkar scheme.

He added, “In a significant boost for farmers, the government has increased the wheat procurement price by Rs 150, raising it to Rs 2,425 per quintal."

The Chief Minister stated that ration shops in rural areas are being transformed into Annapurna Bhawans, where essential goods, electricity bill payment facilities, and warehousing will be available under one roof. He said, "The construction of over 2,000 Annapurna Bhawans is currently underway. Additionally, village secretariats now provide online services for income, caste, birth, and death certificates, making essential services more accessible to the people."

Reflecting on Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable progress, the Chief Minister noted that once considered a BIMARU state, the state has emerged as India’s second-largest economy. Furthermore, he highlighted that India will become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

Speaking about the recently concluded Mahakumbh, he mentioned that over 66.3 crore devotees participated, showcasing Uttar Pradesh's immense spiritual and cultural strength.

He also praised the collective efforts of officers and employees across all departments, stating that their dedication during the Mahakumbh has enhanced the state’s global reputation.

The Chief Minister urged those not yet registered for the Ujjwala Yojana to do so as soon as possible to avail themselves of its benefits. He also called upon everyone to celebrate Holi peacefully and joyfully. He then interacted with beneficiaries and officials from gas distribution companies, capturing the moment in photographs.

On this occasion, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Cabinet Minister Satish Chandra Sharma, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mukesh Sharma, Ramchandra Pradhan, Engineer Avneesh, along with MLAs Neeraj Vohra, Yogesh Shukla, Jayadevi, Surendra Maithani, and officials from all 75 districts of the state, including public representatives, state government officials, and officers from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, were present at the event.

During the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented symbolic cheques to 10 beneficiaries, including Mamta Mishra, Rampata, Rahnuma Begum, Rubina, Shweta Singh, Rupa, Sonam Shukla, Gudiya, Mamta, and Shikha Gautam. On this occasion, informative videos showcasing the impact of the Ujjwala Yojana and the Mahakumbh were also screened.

