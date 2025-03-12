Will Scarlett Johansson join Instagram for 'Jurassic World' release? Here's what we know

In addition to not having an Instagram account, Scarlett Johansson appears to have no intention of joining the social media platform in the near future.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 10:40 AM IST

Speaking to InStyle magazine for a new cover story, the Oscar nominee revealed that her "Jurassic World Rebirth" studio recently asked whether she would join Instagram to help promote the summer blockbuster. And her answer was "no", Variety reported.

"I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they're like, 'Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of "Jurassic World: Rebirth?"' Johansson said. "I get a lot of pressure to join social media. [It does make me think]... is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn't feel like I could."

"The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That's the key ingredient," she added. "So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I'm not. And I think the film will do fine."

Johansson is headlining "Jurassic World Rebirth" alongside Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

