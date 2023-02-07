Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know details about their elaborate food menu

    One of the most loved and adorable couples in B-town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding is only a few hours away and fans' excitement is at an all-time high to witness their wedding pictures and videos.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    We are only a couple of hours away from the much-awaited dreamy wedding of the most prominent and loved couples in B-town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Their scenic destination wedding, which will happen today in the evening at the Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Jaisalmer, is an intimate and lavish affair with only 100-150 guests that includes their families, and closest friends from the industry with a strict no-phones policy followed throughout. 

    Their pre-wedding celebratory rituals and functions include the Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi, which has already happened at the Suryagarh Hotel yesterday in the presence of their families and closest friends.

    Pictures and videos from the wedding venue have been circulating on the internet. We also know that the ardent #SidKiara fandom cannot wait to witness the glimpses of the bride and the groom. But we have got our hands on some information regarding the aptly curated menu and cuisines which would get served at their wedding.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    According to a report by a leading Indian digital wire agency, more than 100 dishes from 10 countries will get served to the guests who have arrived to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding. Reportedly, the menu includes Italian, Chinese, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. 

    The report also stated that Jaisalmer famous Ghotwan Ladoo will also get served among the sweets. Since Sidharth belongs to a proper Punjabi family, keeping the taste of his Punjabi relatives in mind, he has taken special care and made arrangements for spicy food for them. 

    There will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding. Around 500 waiters will be there in their dress code. The entire team of waiters at their wedding, are assigned to take care of each guest and their food needs at their wedding. Two to three lip-smacking dishes would be there at each stall. Besides, an array of dishes and food items will also be there on the breakfast and lunch menus.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 9:31 AM IST
