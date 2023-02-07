Rishab Shetty spills beans on much-awaited Kantara prequel; know details

Rishab Shetty recently opened up about the prequel of his blockbuster outing Kantara and revealed some intriguing new updates on the highly anticipated prequel of the film which is in the scripting stage at present.

Rishab Shetty, the talented pan-Indian global star and filmmaker, gained worldwide recognition with his blockbuster outing Kantara, which hit the theatres in 2022. The movie was made with a moderate budget and had its initial release only in Kannada.

It quickly earned rave reviews and accolades from the audiences and ardent fans. These outstanding reviews led the film to get dubbed in all major Indian languages, and it emerged as one of the biggest successes of last year. Kantara also joined the Oscar race with two nominations.

As Kantara completed 100 days at the theatres, leading man-director Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films celebrated this huge milestone with a success bash held in Bengaluru recently.

At the event, the talented actor-director confirmed that he has commenced the scripting of Kantara 2, which would be Part 1, also known as the prequel. He also added that the project will hit the theatres in 2024.

He shared, "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days. And I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film Kantara."

Rishab shedding some more light on the awaited prequel to Kantara, said, "What you have seen is actually the Part 2. Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

Kantara, which narrates the story of Kaadubettu Shiva and his father in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, revolved around the regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. Rishab Shetty appeared in a double role as the protagonist Shiva and his father in the movie.

