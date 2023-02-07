Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishab Shetty spills beans on much-awaited Kantara prequel; know details

    Rishab Shetty recently opened up about the prequel of his blockbuster outing Kantara and revealed some intriguing new updates on the highly anticipated prequel of the film which is in the scripting stage at present.

    Rishab Shetty spills beans on much-awaited Kantara prequel; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    Rishab Shetty, the talented pan-Indian global star and filmmaker, gained worldwide recognition with his blockbuster outing Kantara, which hit the theatres in 2022. The movie was made with a moderate budget and had its initial release only in Kannada. 

    It quickly earned rave reviews and accolades from the audiences and ardent fans. These outstanding reviews led the film to get dubbed in all major Indian languages, and it emerged as one of the biggest successes of last year. Kantara also joined the Oscar race with two nominations.

    ALSO READ: Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know

    As Kantara completed 100 days at the theatres, leading man-director Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films celebrated this huge milestone with a success bash held in Bengaluru recently. 

    At the event, the talented actor-director confirmed that he has commenced the scripting of Kantara 2, which would be Part 1, also known as the prequel. He also added that the project will hit the theatres in 2024.

    He shared, "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days. And I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film Kantara."

    Rishab shedding some more light on the awaited prequel to Kantara, said, "What you have seen is actually the Part 2. Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

    Kantara, which narrates the story of Kaadubettu Shiva and his father in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, revolved around the regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. Rishab Shetty appeared in a double role as the protagonist Shiva and his father in the movie.

    ALSO READ: Kantara 2: Hombale Films reveals prequel film; know the release date and shooting details

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know the details about their elaborate wedding menu vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know details about their elaborate food menu

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: Awaited details of couple's sangeet ceremony divulged vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: Awaited details of couple's sangeet ceremony divulged

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: After Mehendi, chooda ceremony, phone policy revealed vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: After Mehendi, chooda ceremony, phone policy revealed

    Spadikam Mohanlal 1995 popular film to re-release in 4K Dolby Atmos on THIS date watch trailer RBA

    Spadikam: Mohanlal’s 1995 popular film to re-release in 4K Dolby Atmos on THIS date-watch trailer

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to move into Rs 70 crore beach-facing bungalow in Juhu? Here's what we know vma

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to move into Rs 70 crore beach-facing bungalow in Juhu? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know the details about their elaborate wedding menu vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Know details about their elaborate food menu

    United States NOT to return balloon debris to China

    United States NOT to return balloon debris to China

    Weather scale of disaster making it hard to reach quake-affected regions says Turkish health minister AJR

    'Weather, scale of disaster making it hard to reach quake-affected regions,' says Turkish health minister

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: Awaited details of couple's sangeet ceremony divulged vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: Awaited details of couple's sangeet ceremony divulged

    Karnataka Over 130 hostel students in Mangaluru fall ill due to suspected food poisoning AJR

    Karnataka: Over 130 hostel students in Mangaluru fall ill due to suspected food poisoning

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon