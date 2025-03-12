Actor Mohan Babu accused of involvement in late actress Soundarya's tragic death; Check here

A fresh complaint has been filed against Telugu actor Mohan Babu, accusing him of involvement in the 2004 plane crash that killed actress Soundarya. The activist behind the complaint claims Mohan Babu pressured Soundarya to sell a guest house, raising suspicions of foul play in the tragic incident

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

A new complaint has been filed against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, reigniting controversy over the tragic 2004 plane crash that claimed the life of Kannada actor Soundarya. The complaint, submitted by a social activist from Satyanarayanapuram village in Khammam district, accuses Mohan Babu of being involved in the incident.

Soundarya, a prominent South Indian actor, lost her life in a plane crash on April 17, 2004, along with her brother and then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The activist has urged the police to conduct a detailed investigation to uncover any potential foul play. He also claimed that Mohan Babu had previously threatened him, prompting him to seek police protection.

In his complaint, the activist alleged that Mohan Babu had pressured Soundarya to sell a six-acre guest house located in Jallepalli, Shamshabad. According to the activist, Soundarya’s brother Amarnath had refused to comply with this request. The activist further claimed that Mohan Babu had since been using the guest house and demanded that the government seize the property and investigate the actor’s involvement in the matter.

ALSO READ: Mohan Babu Biopic Update: Suriya to play lead role in Vishnu Manchu's production—Read on

Soundarya, who appeared as Radha Singh in Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham, was reportedly pregnant at the time of the accident. She and her brother were traveling from Bengaluru to campaign for a Telangana-based party when the crash occurred, leaving no clear evidence behind.

As of now, Mohan Babu has not issued any statement in response to these allegations.

