WWE: 5 Babyfaces Who Failed to Win Over the WWE Universe

WWE: Not every babyface is destined for success. Here are five WWE superstars whose face runs failed to connect with the fans.

WWE: 5 Babyfaces Who Failed to Win Over the WWE Universe
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

WWE: In pro wrestling, being a babyface isn’t just about playing the hero, it’s about getting the fans emotionally invested. While some superstars like John Cena, The Rock, and Daniel Bryan thrived in this role, others struggled to win over the audience. Whether due to bad booking, lack of charisma, or forced storylines, these five superstars had babyface runs that never truly clicked.

#5 - Roman Reigns (2014-2020)

Before becoming The Tribal Chief, WWE desperately pushed Roman Reigns as the next top babyface after The Shield’s breakup. However, the forced push and scripted promos made fans reject him instead of supporting him.

Despite headlining four consecutive WrestleManias, the crowd booed him relentlessly, even when WWE booked him against established heels like Triple H and Brock Lesnar. It wasn’t until he turned heel in 2020 that fans fully embraced him.

#4 - Ryback (2012-2014)

Ryback debuted with explosive momentum, destroying opponents in quick matches. WWE attempted to build him as the next Goldberg, but things went downhill when he was pushed too soon into the title picture.

When Ryback feuded with CM Punk for the WWE Championship, he lost multiple times, which killed his credibility. His over-the-top "Feed Me More" catchphrase also felt too cartoonish for fans to take him seriously as a true main-eventer.

Also Read: WWE: The 5 Most Shocking and Villainous Heel Turns in History

#3 - Baron Corbin (2018)

WWE repackaged Baron Corbin as "Constable Corbin," hoping to transition him into a strong babyface. But his run as Raw’s authority figure was widely criticized, and the crowd saw him as boring rather than engaging.

His lengthy feud with Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in 2019 failed to generate excitement, proving that Corbin was far better suited as a villain.

#2 - The Miz (2019)

The Miz is one of the best talkers in WWE history, but when WWE tried turning him face in 2019, it fell flat. Fans weren't interested in a "good guy" version of The Miz, as his entire appeal was built on his cocky, arrogant persona.

His feud with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35 was meant to establish him as a top babyface, but the reaction was lukewarm at best. WWE quickly pivoted him back to being a heel, where he naturally thrived.

#1 - Lex Luger (1993-1995)

After Hulk Hogan left WWE, Vince McMahon needed a new All-American hero. Enter Lex Luger, who was given a massive babyface push as "The Next Hulk Hogan." WWE even launched the "Lex Express" tour, sending him across the country to rally fan support.

However, Luger lacked the charisma and connection Hogan had with the audience. When WWE refused to give him the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 1993, fans quickly lost interest, and Luger never reached main-event status again.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE: 5 Heel Turns That Revived a Superstars Career

WWE: 5 Heel Turns That Revived a Superstar’s Career

Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host gcw

Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host

Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for 'insulting' Muslims during his Iftar party; read details RBA

Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for insulting Muslims during his Iftar party

Celine Dion on AI-generated music: Singer's stern warning to fans; here's what she said RBA

Celine Dion on AI-generated music: Singer's stern warning to fans; here's what she said

Is Sridevi's legacy at risk? Khushi Kapoor to star in 'Mom' sequel; netizens reactions spark outrage MEG

Is Sridevi's legacy at risk? Khushi Kapoor to star in 'Mom' sequel; netizens reactions spark outrage

Recent Stories

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory anr

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

Holi 2025: Rituals and Remedies for Wealth, Happiness, and Good Luck RBA

Holi 2025: Rituals and Remedies for Wealth, Happiness, and Good Luck

Elegant White Diamond Rings for Eid Celebration Fashion Guide iwh

Eid White Diamond Rings: Designs Your Mother-in-Law Will Adore

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon