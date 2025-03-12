WWE: 5 Babyfaces Who Failed to Win Over the WWE Universe

Read Full Article

WWE: In pro wrestling, being a babyface isn’t just about playing the hero, it’s about getting the fans emotionally invested. While some superstars like John Cena, The Rock, and Daniel Bryan thrived in this role, others struggled to win over the audience. Whether due to bad booking, lack of charisma, or forced storylines, these five superstars had babyface runs that never truly clicked.

#5 - Roman Reigns (2014-2020)

Before becoming The Tribal Chief, WWE desperately pushed Roman Reigns as the next top babyface after The Shield’s breakup. However, the forced push and scripted promos made fans reject him instead of supporting him.

Despite headlining four consecutive WrestleManias, the crowd booed him relentlessly, even when WWE booked him against established heels like Triple H and Brock Lesnar. It wasn’t until he turned heel in 2020 that fans fully embraced him.

#4 - Ryback (2012-2014)

Ryback debuted with explosive momentum, destroying opponents in quick matches. WWE attempted to build him as the next Goldberg, but things went downhill when he was pushed too soon into the title picture.

When Ryback feuded with CM Punk for the WWE Championship, he lost multiple times, which killed his credibility. His over-the-top "Feed Me More" catchphrase also felt too cartoonish for fans to take him seriously as a true main-eventer.

#3 - Baron Corbin (2018)

WWE repackaged Baron Corbin as "Constable Corbin," hoping to transition him into a strong babyface. But his run as Raw’s authority figure was widely criticized, and the crowd saw him as boring rather than engaging.

His lengthy feud with Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in 2019 failed to generate excitement, proving that Corbin was far better suited as a villain.

#2 - The Miz (2019)

The Miz is one of the best talkers in WWE history, but when WWE tried turning him face in 2019, it fell flat. Fans weren't interested in a "good guy" version of The Miz, as his entire appeal was built on his cocky, arrogant persona.

His feud with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35 was meant to establish him as a top babyface, but the reaction was lukewarm at best. WWE quickly pivoted him back to being a heel, where he naturally thrived.

#1 - Lex Luger (1993-1995)

After Hulk Hogan left WWE, Vince McMahon needed a new All-American hero. Enter Lex Luger, who was given a massive babyface push as "The Next Hulk Hogan." WWE even launched the "Lex Express" tour, sending him across the country to rally fan support.

However, Luger lacked the charisma and connection Hogan had with the audience. When WWE refused to give him the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 1993, fans quickly lost interest, and Luger never reached main-event status again.

