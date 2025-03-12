Barcelona's teen sensation Lamine Yamal breaks record in Champions League match against Benfica; CHECK details

Barcelona's 17-year-old Lamine Yamal breaks Champions League record with goal and assist, showcasing exceptional skill and maturity in a breathtaking performance.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 4:14 PM IST

Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal continues to defy his age, putting in a breathtaking performance against Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 second leg. He also set a record during his impressive performance.

article_image2

At just 17 years and 241 days old, Yamal became the youngest player to record a goal and assist in the same Champions League game.


article_image3

He set up Raphinha for Barcelona's opener with a dazzling play, leaving defenders in his wake before providing a perfect tap-in opportunity for the Brazilian. Yamal's goal, which sealed the record, was a stunning strike from near the corner flag, curling into the far post with precision and power.
 

article_image4

Yamal's performance against Benfica is the latest in a string of impressive displays this season. He has now reached 12 goals and 17 assists across all competitions, leaving him just one goal involvement shy of a 30 G+A campaign in his second season as a Barcelona player.

article_image5

Yamal's record-breaking feat against Benfica is the latest milestone in his rapid rise to prominence. He became the second youngest Barcelona player to score a goal in the knockout stages of the Champions League, behind only Bojan Kirkić.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ICC ODI Rankings: Gill retains top spot; skipper Rohit jumps to third after India's Champions Trophy triumph HRD

ICC ODI Rankings: Gill retains top spot, skipper Rohit moves to third after India's Champions Trophy triumph

Football Champions League round of 16: Will Kylian Mbappe be fit for Real Madrids 2nd leg against Atletico Madrid? HRD

Champions League round of 16: Will Kylian Mbappe be fit for Real Madrid's 2nd leg against Atletico Madrid?

Gautam Gambhir likely to travel with India A squad ahead of England Test series; Heres why HRD

Gautam Gambhir likely to travel with India A squad ahead of England Test series; Here's why

Ponting reveals reason behind Rohit dismissing ODI retirement rumours after India's Champions Trophy win HRD

Ponting reveals reason behind Rohit dismissing ODI retirement rumours after India's Champions Trophy win

Jasprit Bumrah receives highest praise from Ex-WI pacer Fidel Edwards, says 'his craft is special' HRD

Jasprit Bumrah receives highest praise from ex-WI pacer Fidel Edwards, says 'his craft is special'

Recent Stories

Not Google or Meta or Apple- Samsung Electronics pays highest salaries to outside directors snt

Not Google or Meta or Apple - THIS company pays highest salaries

The Kardashian Season 6: Did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond at Ambani's wedding? Watch RBA

The Kardashian Season 6: Did Kim Kardashian lose her diamond at Ambani's wedding? Watch

Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi RBA

Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi

Revolutionizing Chennai's Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Revolutionizing Chennai’s Transport Network: The TruckGuru Advantage

Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion shk

Is Pakistani Army hiding Jaffar Express train attack toll? 100s of empty coffins in Quetta raise suspicion

Recent Videos

MP Budget 2025 Highlights: ₹4.21 Lakh Crore Budget, No New Tax, Key Policy Updates

MP Budget 2025 Highlights: ₹4.21 Lakh Crore Budget, No New Tax, Key Policy Updates

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Electrifying HOLI Dance in Sikandar’s ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Sets Internet on Fire!

Salman Khan’s Electrifying HOLI Dance in Sikandar’s ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Sets Internet on Fire!

Video Icon
PM Modi Grants OCI Card to Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam, Strengthening Ties Between Nations

PM Modi Grants OCI Card to Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam, Strengthening Ties Between Nations

Video Icon
After Bhutan PM, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Calls PM Modi His Brother | Asianet Newsable

After Bhutan PM, Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam Calls PM Modi His Brother | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation in Trouble? NGT Seeks Proof of Alleged Violations!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation in Trouble? NGT Seeks Proof of Alleged Violations!

Video Icon