Barcelona's teen sensation Lamine Yamal breaks record in Champions League match against Benfica; CHECK details

Read Full Gallery

Barcelona's 17-year-old Lamine Yamal breaks Champions League record with goal and assist, showcasing exceptional skill and maturity in a breathtaking performance.

Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal continues to defy his age, putting in a breathtaking performance against Benfica in the Champions League round of 16 second leg. He also set a record during his impressive performance.

At just 17 years and 241 days old, Yamal became the youngest player to record a goal and assist in the same Champions League game.

He set up Raphinha for Barcelona's opener with a dazzling play, leaving defenders in his wake before providing a perfect tap-in opportunity for the Brazilian. Yamal's goal, which sealed the record, was a stunning strike from near the corner flag, curling into the far post with precision and power.



Yamal's performance against Benfica is the latest in a string of impressive displays this season. He has now reached 12 goals and 17 assists across all competitions, leaving him just one goal involvement shy of a 30 G+A campaign in his second season as a Barcelona player.

Yamal's record-breaking feat against Benfica is the latest milestone in his rapid rise to prominence. He became the second youngest Barcelona player to score a goal in the knockout stages of the Champions League, behind only Bojan Kirkić.

Latest Videos