Esha Deol is returning to comedy with 'Malamaal Weekly 2', joining a star-studded cast including Paresh Rawal and Riteish Deshmukh. She expressed her excitement for the 'hilarious' script, calling it a fun and light-hearted comic caper.

Actor Esha Deol is set to return to comedy with 'Malamaal Weekly 2' joining the film's cast, which also includes Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Riteish Deshmukh, Elvish Yadav and others.

Esha Deol on Returning to Comedy

According to the press note sent by the team of Esha Deol, the actress is returning to a genre she has always enjoyed with Malamaal Weekly 2, a comic caper that comes at the right time for the actor after horror-comedy 'Ghungat' and the Telugu film 'SYG'. "This is exactly what I needed something fun, light-hearted and full of laughter. Having just completed two very different films, the horror-comedy Ghungat and the Telugu film SYG. I was really looking forward to doing a complete comic caper, and Malamaal Weekly 2 came along at just the right time," said Esha Deol as quoted in a press note.

Having previously featured in comedies such as 'No Entry', 'Shaadi No.1' and 'One Two Three', Esha says the genre has always been close to her heart. The film's script was a key factor in drawing her to the project. "Having done films like 'No Entry', 'Shaadi No.1' and 'One Two Three', comedy is a space I've always loved and really wanted to come back to. The script is absolutely hilarious, and I genuinely think everyone is going to love it. I'm just so happy to be part of a film that's all about fun, laughter and pure entertainment," she adds as quoted in a press note.

About the Original 'Malamaal Weekly'

Released in 2006, 'Malamaal Weekly' featured a strong cast including Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani. The story follows Lilaram, played by Paresh Rawal, a lottery ticket seller in the poor village of Laholi. When one of the lottery tickets he sells wins a huge jackpot, Lilaram comes up with a plan to claim the prize for himself. What follows is a chain of funny situations and misunderstandings that keep movie buffs in stitches.

The film was based on the 1998 Irish movie 'Waking Ned.' Over the years, the story also inspired remakes in other languages, including the Telugu film 'Bhagyalakshmi Bumper Draw' (2006), the Kannada film 'Dakota Picture' (2012), and the Malayalam film 'Aamayum Muyalum' (2014). (ANI)