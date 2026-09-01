'Pushpa 2: The Rule' actor Aanchal Munjal shared her experience of being stranded in Uttarakhand after a landslide blocked the road amid heavy rainfall. She warned people against travelling to the state as a red alert was also issued.

Aanchal Munjal Shares Ordeal

Actor Aanchal Munjal, who is currently in Uttarakhand, shared her experience of being stranded on the road after a landslide blocked the route amid heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

In a video message on her Instagram, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' actor said she had been travelling since around 10 am and encountered a traffic patch while coming down from the mountains. "I am in Uttarakhand right now. We were coming down from the mountains when we encountered a small traffic patch, so we thought, of course, it's the mountains, we have to go slow, and it's raining as well," she said.

Munjal said that within around half an hour, everyone in her car received an alert warning of chances of heavy rainfall in Nainital and Almora and advising people to remain cautious. "And after that, we found out that a landslide had occurred on the road we were on. A huge rock and half the mountain fell down, causing the road to be blocked," she said.

She said that despite it being close to evening, they were still stranded on the road along with several other travellers. "Bahut hi difficult si situation hai, everybody is just stuck here.(It's a very difficult situation, everyone is just stuck here). Many people had trains, and they missed them. We also have to reach, but everybody's stuck," Munjal said.

'Don't come to Uttarakhand'

Sharing a warning for people planning to travel to the state, she said, "Anybody who's coming to Uttarakhand or even thinking of it, don't."

Aanchal wrote in the caption, "Witnessing floods firsthand for the first time" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanchal ❤️ (@aanchalmunjalofficial)

USDMA Issues Red Alert

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Tuesday afternoon issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across parts of the State till 10 am on September 2.

The weather conditions are expected to particularly affect parts of Nainital and Almora districts.

Areas likely to be affected include Chaukhutiya, Bhikiyasen, Ranikhet, Bhanoli, Katarmal, Jainti, Ramnagar, Bhimtal, Haldwani, Mukteshwar, Kotabagh, Bhawali and Dwarahat, along with adjoining areas.

Authorities have advised people in the affected areas to remain alert and exercise caution during the period of intense rainfall.

The alert comes amid continued rainfall activity across Uttarakhand, with authorities monitoring the situation and associated risks.

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)