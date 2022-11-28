Nithya Menen on Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2: “With good content comes great responsibility”

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2: Nithya Menen, who plays Abha Sabharwal once more, discusses her thoughts and feelings on the sequel to the franchise.

The second season of the Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows, which debuted on Prime Video on November 9, is making a lot of noise with viewers and now has an amazing IMDb rating of 8.9/10. The action, tension, and excitement in Season 2 are double what they were in Season 1, and the cast puts on a compelling performance to top it all off.

While most of the cast members have spoken out about the development of their characters in season 2, Nithya Menen, who returns to the franchise as Abha Sabharwal, offers her thoughts and reactions.

Nithya Menon, who portrays Abha Sabharwal in the show and steals the show with her performance, adds, "I feel blessed to have been a part of the Breathe franchise and work with very brilliant individuals on set. I've been a team member for a while, and I can, without a doubt, say that playing the first Breathe: Into the Shadows instalment was a unique experience. While taking it all in, we were under pressure to make the sequel even better since enormous responsibility goes along with terrific content. Audiences from all around the world showed us tremendous love and respect.

Every character has developed nicely in season 2, contributing to the mystery and suspense that have kept viewers interested in the show. I am grateful to Mayank Sharma for giving my character, Abha Sabharwal, such a lasting impression that the audience still recognises and applauds her after two years. As she strives to solve the menacing mystery put up in the series and protect her family, Abha gets caught up in mind games this season, Nithya continued.

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 picked up just where Season 1 left off, leaving viewers hanging. In addition to the intriguing and engaging narrative, the star-studded ensemble has also captured audiences' hearts with their strong performances.

The eight-episode original series, made by Abundantia Entertainment, is directed by Mayank Sharma, who also co-wrote season 2 with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande. Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur reprised their roles in the psychological crime thriller when it returned after a two-year break. At the same time, Naveen Kasturia joined the cast as Victor in Season 2. In India and 240 other countries worldwide, Prime Video is currently streaming the much anticipated Amazon Original.