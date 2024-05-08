Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vishnupriya murder case: Thalassery Additional Session court to pronounce the verdict on May 10

    The Thalassery Additional District Sessions court will announce the verdict in the Vishnupriya murder case on May 10. The accused Shyamjith entered the house and stabbed Vishnupriya to death for rejecting his love proposal on October 22, 2022

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 8, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    Kannur: The Thalassery Additional District Sessions court will announce the verdict in the Vishnupriya murder case on May 10. The trial in the case started on September 21, 2023. Around 73 witnesses were produced in the court.

    The incident happened in the case took place on October 22, 2022. The accused Shyamjith entered the house and stabbed Vishnupriya to death for rejecting his love proposal.  The attack took place when Vishnupriya was alone in the house and had the relatives left for the posthumous rites of a close relative. Vishnupriya, who was at her relative's house, had come home in the morning to change her clothes. Her mother who went in search of Vishnu Priya was the first to see Vishnupriya surrounded by blood.

    The police recovered two knives, a hammer, and blood stained dress from the accused on investigation. The accused confessed to the crime and the police also took two sim cards from Shyamjith's mobile phone and bike into custody.

    The Thalassery District Sessions Court rejected the bail plea of ​​the accused on December 2, 2023. The accused stated to the investigation officer " I will get a maximum punishment of 14 years. I am 25 years old now and I will be free at the age of 39".

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 2:25 PM IST
