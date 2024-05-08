Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Congress will destroy Constitution': Dalit man voices support to BJP amid Muslim quota row (WATCH)

    In a viral video, a Dalit man attacked the Congress party stating that its only agenda is to divide Hindus into different castes. "If Congress comes to power, they will actually destroy the Constitution," he added.

    Will eat one roti less, but will vote for BJP Dalit man attacks Congress amid Muslim quota row (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 8, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    In a stirring video that has captured widespread attention across social media platforms, a Dalit man articulately expresses his unwavering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amidst a backdrop of escalating debates surrounding reservation policies and alleged attempts to erode the fabric of India's social structure during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Dalit man's words resonate with a powerful message: "I will eat one roti less, but will vote for BJP."

    Also read: 'Won't tolerate insult on basis of colour' - PM Modi attacks Congress over Sam Pitroda's racist remark (WATCH)

    Central to the Dalit man's impassioned declaration is a vehement denouncement of the Congress party's alleged strategy of perpetuating caste-based divisions within Hindu society. He contends that the Congress, through its divisive rhetoric, seeks to sow discord among Hindus by exacerbating caste disparities. Such tactics, he argues, not only undermine the unity of the Hindu community but also pose a threat to the very foundation of India's democratic principles.

    "I am a Dalit. I will eat one roti less but vote for Modi. The only agenda of Congress is to divide Hindus by dividing them into different castes. If Congress comes to power, they will actually destroy the Constitution," he said.

    The viral video comes in the wake of PM Modi's claim that Congress and its INDIA bloc allies want to snatch away reservation benefits extended by the Constitution to members of the SC, ST and OBC communities and give "complete reservation to Muslims". PM Modi vowed that as long he was alive, he wouldn't allow anyone to "erase India's identity" in the name of what he called "pseudo-secularism".

    PM Modi also highlighted a significant historical precedent, noting that during the Congress' electoral victories in undivided Andhra Pradesh in both 2004 and 2009, the party moved to grant reservation benefits to Muslims within the Backward Classes (BC) category.

    Also read: 'How much black money Congress received from Ambani-Adani?': PM Modi's fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
