Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images'

Kim Kardashian released a statement saying she was "disgusted" to see their controversial holiday Balenciaga campaign, breaking her silence on the ongoing topic.

Kim Kardashian spoke out about the current Balenciaga controversy. The Kardashians star released a statement in response to the company's recent Christmas commercial, which featured youngsters and incited internet criticism. In their advertisement, which appears to depict young children holding teddy bears clothed in bondage, the business was accused of sexually exploiting youngsters.

Numerous internet users criticised Kim Kardashian for remaining silent about the Christmas campaign after it garnered negative feedback online. Now, Kim wrote a lengthy message on Twitter criticising the campaign and announcing that she will be rethinking her relationship with the company in light of recent developments. In a recent statement, the creator of SKIMS explained why she took so long to respond.

Sharing a statement on Twitter, Kim wrote, "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

Kardashian further noted, "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

Kardashian went on to say how much she appreciates the company for immediately pulling the campaign and apologising for the incident.

Meanwhile, Kim's appearance at Paris Fashion Week, when she walked the runway for Balenciaga, was featured in The Kardashians finale. In the episode, Kardashian made a shocking revelation about the conception of their daughter North West with her ex-husband Kanye West. When discussing the Balmain garment she wore to the Angel Ball, Kim was shown addressing North on the episode, "I wore the dress and I became pregnant and you got in my tummy the night I wore that dress."

The second season of The Kardashians, which recently ended, covered several significant events, including Kim's romance with Pete Davidson, her appearance at the Met Gala wearing a Marilyn Monroe gown, and more.

