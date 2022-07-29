Neena Gupta finds Kartik Aaryan hot and sexy; here’s why

Kartik Aaryan’s special appearance in Netflix’s ‘Masaba Masaba’ has left Neena Gupta in an awe of him. Watch this hilarious video where she calls him “hot and sexy”.

Kartik Aaryan has become one of the heartthrobs in the Hindi film industry, especially since the release of his last film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The actor has a huge fan base, especially that of women which comprises of females across different ages. And looks like, the actor’s looks have left an impact on senior actor Neena Gupta as well, who has found him to be “hot and sexy”.

What are we talking about? Well, Kartik Aaryan made a special appearance as ‘Dr K’ in Netflix’s ‘Masaba Masaba’. His hilarious cameo will leave you in splits, and more than that, it is Neena Gupta’s reaction that has left the audience laughing to its guts.

In the cameo, Kartik Aaryan is seen sharing the screen space with Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta. In his special appearance, Kartik has brought his elements to the table. As he brings his charm and wittiness to the show, the two leading ladies of ‘Masaba Masaba’ are seen sharing their fan moments with the handsome hunk.

The particular scene shows Masaba Gupta about to deliver a baby while Kartik Aaryan aka ‘Dr K’ is the doctor on the job. Upon seeing him, Masaba is pleasantly surprised but it is Neena Gupta who has been swayed away by him, While appreciating Kartik, Neena tells him how “hot and sexy” he looks. Watch the hilarious cameo of Kartik Aaryn here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped a shooting schedule for his upcoming film 'Shehzada'. The movie was being shot in Haryana; he and the film’s leading lady, Kriti Sanon, returned to Mumbai on Thursday. Kartik also left a note in which he thanked the state and its people for showering all the love on him.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, apart from ‘Shehzada’, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in films such as Captain India, Freddy, Kabir Khan’s untitled next, and Sajid Nadiadwala's next which too is to be named.