user
user

Chennai: Elderly woman alleges group of 20 trespassed, verbally abused and intimidated her; case filed

A 68-year-old woman in Chennai, Tmt. Kamala, has filed a complaint at G-3 Kilpauk Police Station, alleging that a group of 20 people trespassed into her house, verbally abused her, and soiled her home with sewage waste.
 

Chennai: Elderly woman alleges group of 20 trespassed, verbally abused and intimidated her; case filed anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 25, 2025, 7:35 AM IST

Chennai: A 68-year-old woman filed a complaint to G-3 Kilpauk Police Station of Chennai and alleged that a group of 20 people entered her house at around 09:45 am on Monday and abused her with obscene words. She demanded the police officials take necessary actions into the matter, a press release from the DGP office said.

Meanwhile, a YouTuber, Suvukku Shankar, who is also the son of petitioner Kamala, levelled allegations against Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Municipal body bulldozes construction of key accused in Nagpur violence

After that, both officials requested to transfer the aforementioned C.S.R. to another agency for enquiry. The request was accepted by the concerned authority and has been transferred from G-3 Kilpauk Police Station to CBCID for further enquiry.

Press release from the DGP office:

"On 24.03.2025, one Tmt. Kamala, 68, W/o Aachimuthu, Dhamotharamoorthy Street, Kilpauk, preferred a complaint at G-3 Kilpauk Police Station alleging that today (24.03.2025) at around 09.45 Hrs, a group of around 20 people entered into her house, abused her with obscene words, soiled her entire house with sewage waste and criminally intimated her. Hence, she requested appropriate action on the same. Based on the aforesaid complaint, G-3 Kilpauk P.S. assigned C.S.R. No.118/2025 and took up for enquiry", an official press release from DGP office read.

"Meanwhile, Tr. Shankar @ Savukku Shankar, YouTuber and s/o petitioner Tmt. Kamala, in an interview, levelled certain allegations against the Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police. Hence, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police requested for transferring the aforementioned C.S.R to any other agency for enquiry. Based on the request, the petition in G-3 Kilpauk Police Station C.S.R. No.118/2025 has been transferred to CBCID for further enquiry", the release added.

Also Read: 'Tera bhi wahi haal hoga': Alleged audio clip of Sena worker abusing, threatening Kunal Kamra emerges; LISTEN

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ramdas athawale slams kunal kamra over remarks on eknath shinde call uddhav thackeray a traitor first anr

Ramdas Athawale slams Kunal Kamra over remarks on Eknath Shinde; call Uddhav Thackeray a ‘traitor’ first

indian navy to conduct maiden naval exercise aikeyme with 10 african nations ios sagar to set sail from april anr

Indian Navy to conduct maiden naval exercise ‘Aikeyme’ with 10 African nations; IOS Sagar sets sail from April

Kunal Kamra row: BMC demolishes studio where stand-up comedian made 'gaddar' jibe at Eknath Shinde (WATCH) snt

Kunal Kamra row: BMC demolishes studio where stand-up comedian made 'gaddar' jibe at Eknath Shinde (WATCH)

'Tera bhi wahi haal hoga': Alleged audio clip of Sena worker abusing, threatening Kunal Kamra emerges; LISTEN shk

'Tera bhi wahi haal hoga': Alleged audio clip of Sena worker abusing, threatening Kunal Kamra emerges; LISTEN

Security forces dismantle terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir, recover arms and ammunition dmn

Security forces dismantle terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir, recover arms and ammunition

Recent Stories

10 glamourous photos of Sunny Deol's first heroine Amrita Singh ATG

10 glamourous photos of Sunny Deol's first heroine Amrita Singh

PHOTOS Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick become parents to baby boy Oscar; pictures go VIRAL ATG

(PHOTOS) Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick become parents to baby boy Oscar; pictures go VIRAL

HubSpot Stock Gets Bullish Call On Revenue Potential, Margin Expansion Opportunities: Retail Sentiment Stays Muted

HubSpot Stock Gets Bullish Call On Revenue Potential, Margin Expansion Opportunities: Retail Sentiment Stays Muted

Ramdas athawale slams kunal kamra over remarks on eknath shinde call uddhav thackeray a traitor first anr

Ramdas Athawale slams Kunal Kamra over remarks on Eknath Shinde; call Uddhav Thackeray a ‘traitor’ first

Rajasthan Lakes! 4 lakes that make stunning Oasis in the desert; Check here ATG

Rajasthan Lakes! 4 lakes that make stunning Oasis in the desert; Check here

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

Video Icon
BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Video Icon
Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon