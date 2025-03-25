RVNL to NHPC: Top 8 stocks to watch on Tuesday, March 25

Business
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has become the lowest bidder for the Central Railway project worth ₹115.79 crore. The share closed up 3.25% at ₹373.10 on March 24
NHPC has completed trial run of Parbati-II HE Project Unit 2 in Himachal Pradesh. The trial run of the remaining 3 units may be completed by March 31, 2025. Share closed at ₹83.6
HCL Tech informed after market close that Western Union has entered into a strategic partnership with HCL Tech, which will change the AI-based platform operating model
Hyundai Motor has received approval for an investment of up to ₹694 crore for a tooling center in India. The share closed up 3.62% at ₹1,759.00 on February 24
SK Majumdar has become the new Executive Director of Canara Bank. His tenure will be for 3 years. He was appointed on March 24. The share closed up 4.35% at ₹91.35 on Monday
Company has purchased 4.4 acres of land in Whitefield, Bangalore for premium residential project, which development potential of 0.6 million square feet. Share closed at ₹1,004.90
Vellayan Subbiah has become new Executive Chairman of Cholamandalam Investment. His tenure will be for 5 years. Share closed at ₹1,532 on Monday
On March 24, the company contracted the construction-delivery of the remaining 2 ships from the Extra four 7500 DWT Multi-Purpose Vessels series in Hamburg. Share closed at ₹1,705
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
