Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review: Fans call Mohit Suri's multi-starrer a 'nail biting' film

Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ has hit the theatres today and fans have been flooding social media with reviews of this multi-starrer film, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Eight years ago, when Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer ‘Ek Villain’ had released in the year 2014, the film had gone down to become a hit at the box office. And now, after all these years, Mohit Suri has returned with its sequel ‘Ek Villain Returns’, starring actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Ek Villain Returns hit the theatres on Friday and is now in the audience’s court for reviews. The cinemagoers have been reviewing the movie on social media. The film that started with early morning shows, has been receiving mixed reviews for it while some have also called it ‘nail biting'.

Many users have also termed Ek Villain Returns as an intriguing psychological thriller while praising Arjun Kapoor as the show stealer. Performances of John Abraham and Disha Patani have also received some positive responses from the audience.

However, there were some viewers who may have liked the plot but did not like the film’s direction. These users said that Ek Villain Returns could have done better with the direction.

As per reviews, Ek Villain Returns has got a gripping plot which makes the storyline a complete winner. After the success of ‘Ek Villain’, Mohit Suri has come back with a sequel that is messy, is a masala entertainer and has some impressive stunts as well. But it also has a poor VFX which has disappointed the audience. One of the highlights of the film is its music.

True to Mohit Suri’s element, Ek Villain Returns has earned some numbers for its music. Similar to its prequel, the sequel is also earning praises for music, especially the song that marks Tara Sutaria’s debut as a singer.

Check out some of the reviews here: