Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review: Fans call Mohit Suri's multi-starrer a 'nail biting' film

    Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ has hit the theatres today and fans have been flooding social media with reviews of this multi-starrer film, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

    Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review Fans call Mohit Suri multi starrer a nail biting film drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    Eight years ago, when Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer ‘Ek Villain’ had released in the year 2014, the film had gone down to become a hit at the box office. And now, after all these years, Mohit Suri has returned with its sequel ‘Ek Villain Returns’, starring actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

    Ek Villain Returns hit the theatres on Friday and is now in the audience’s court for reviews. The cinemagoers have been reviewing the movie on social media. The film that started with early morning shows, has been receiving mixed reviews for it while some have also called it ‘nail biting'.

    ALSO READ: 'Ek Villain Returns' Exclusive: It was great doing action again after a long time, says Arjun Kapoor

    Many users have also termed Ek Villain Returns as an intriguing psychological thriller while praising Arjun Kapoor as the show stealer. Performances of John Abraham and Disha Patani have also received some positive responses from the audience.

    However, there were some viewers who may have liked the plot but did not like the film’s direction. These users said that Ek Villain Returns could have done better with the direction.

    ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns: Here’s what Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s breakfast looks like

    As per reviews, Ek Villain Returns has got a gripping plot which makes the storyline a complete winner. After the success of ‘Ek Villain’, Mohit Suri has come back with a sequel that is messy, is a masala entertainer and has some impressive stunts as well. But it also has a poor VFX which has disappointed the audience. One of the highlights of the film is its music.

    ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: 'Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession'

    True to Mohit Suri’s element, Ek Villain Returns has earned some numbers for its music. Similar to its prequel, the sequel is also earning praises for music, especially the song that marks Tara Sutaria’s debut as a singer.

    Check out some of the reviews here:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam 2022: Seth Rollins match postponed after Riddle suffered injury, netizens unhappy-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Rollins' match postponed after Riddle suffers injury, netizens unhappy

    Ek Villain Returns Exclusive It was great doing action again after a long time says Arjun Kapoor drb

    'Ek Villain Returns' Exclusive: It was great doing action again after a long time, says Arjun Kapoor

    Video and Pictures: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh enjoy Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles RBA

    Video and Pictures: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh enjoy Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles

    Malaika Arora shows off her flexibility by doing full body stretch fan says cant believe she's 45+ RBA

    Malaika Arora shows off her flexibility by doing full body stretch; fan says, 'Can’t believe she’s 45+'

    Ranveer Singh nude photo row Complaint filed with State Women Commission drb

    Ranveer Singh nude photo row: Complaint filed with State Women Commission

    Recent Stories

    Bombay HC orders demolition of portions of 48 high rise structure near airport gcw

    Bombay HC orders demolition of portions of 48 high-rise structure near airport

    Fans to blame for Cristiano Ronaldo missing Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid friendly snt

    Fans to blame for Ronaldo missing Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid friendly?

    Man catches snake and wrongly tosses on other people swimming in lake; find out what happens next - gps

    Man catches snake and wrongly tosses on other people swimming in lake; find out what happens next

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam 2022: Seth Rollins match postponed after Riddle suffered injury, netizens unhappy-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Rollins' match postponed after Riddle suffers injury, netizens unhappy

    Moto G32 with 50MP triple camera 6 5 inch Full HD display launched Details here gcw

    Moto G32 with 50MP triple camera, 6.5-inch Full-HD display launched; Details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon