Kerala: KSRTC Swift bus rams into mango pickers in Kozhikode's Thamarassery; Three injured, one critical

Read Full Article

Kozhikode: A KSRTC Swift bus rammed into a group of people collecting mangoes from the road in Thamarassery, causing an accident that left three individuals injured. One of them is reported to be in critical condition. The incident occurred around 5 AM today on National Highway 766 near Ambayathode.

According to reports, a branch of a mango tree had broken and fallen onto the road. As locals were gathering the fallen mangoes, a speeding KSRTC Swift Deluxe bus traveling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode lost control and crashed into them.

The injured have been identified as Gaffoor (53) from Ambayathode Aramukku, Bibeesh (40) from Perumanna, Kozhikode, and Satheesh Kumar (42) from Edavannappara. Emergency responders rushed them to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Also Read: Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Latest Videos