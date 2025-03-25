user
user

Kerala: KSRTC Swift bus rams into mango pickers in Kozhikode's Thamarassery; Three injured, one critical

A KSRTC Swift bus crashed into a group of people collecting mangoes from the road in Thamarassery, Kozhikode, leaving three injured, one critically. The accident occurred on National Highway 766 around 5 am on Tuesday (Mar 25).

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 7:45 AM IST

Kozhikode: A KSRTC Swift bus rammed into a group of people collecting mangoes from the road in Thamarassery, causing an accident that left three individuals injured. One of them is reported to be in critical condition. The incident occurred around 5 AM today on National Highway 766 near Ambayathode.

According to reports, a branch of a mango tree had broken and fallen onto the road. As locals were gathering the fallen mangoes, a speeding KSRTC Swift Deluxe bus traveling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode lost control and crashed into them.

The injured have been identified as Gaffoor (53) from Ambayathode Aramukku, Bibeesh (40) from Perumanna, Kozhikode, and Satheesh Kumar (42) from Edavannappara. Emergency responders rushed them to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

